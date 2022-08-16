Fact: Thrifty fashion girls always have Reformation’s summer sale marked on their calendars. The annual event officially kicks off on August 16 and offers fans a chance to stock up on trendy must-have dresses, denim, and more for up to 40% off. Historically, Reformation hosts only two sales a year, so consider this the perfect opportunity to scoop up a few last-minute summery pieces and/or get a head start on your fall wardrobe.

As always, the shopping extravaganza offers plenty of celebrity-approved clothes and accessories for you to peruse through. For starters, direct your attention to a black cherry-print Afternoon dress, which Blake Lively wore to a soccer game in May 2022. Then, take a look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s floral Cyprus dress, which she wore in her episode for Vogue’s Life in Looks video series. Make sure to check out the label’s denim pieces, too, which often appear on A-listers like Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski, and Gigi Hadid. Celebrity-beloved items aside, you’ll find staples that speak to your personal style, too, whether you’re a minimalist or maximalist.

Without further ado, shop several TZR-approved picks from Reformation’s summer sale, ahead. Additionally, don’t forget to recycle your old Ref pieces as you add new items into your closet so you can shop consciously.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.