Google the phrase Sarah Jessica Parker outfits or Carrie Bradshaw style and you’ll find countless fashion stories written about both women. Fans are always hungry for information on Parker’s personal wardrobe, in addition to tidbits about her on-screen character’s ensembles. If you count yourself as a stan, continue reading. For her latest (virtual) appearance, Parker wore a Reformation dress and looked ready to welcome in the spring weather.

The floral number popped up in a video for Vogue, where the actor shares her thoughts on her past outfits — including some of Carrie’s most iconic ensembles. (Yes, the tutu skirt from the opening scene of Sex and the City is discussed in the 16-minute clip.)

As the actor takes a trip down memory lane, your eyes will be drawn to her dress. The Reformation number features a fitted bodice, a smocked back, and elasticized sleeves for comfort. The Cyprus style comes in several other hues, aside from the one Parker is wearing, such as black, cherry, and countryside, which is a lighter floral design. At $278, the frock feels affordable given its styling versatility. You can rock it with boots (like the model did on the Ref website), strappy heels, sneakers, or even flat mules. Should you feel cold, simply throw a chunky knit sweater over the dress.

Since Parker appeared to be indoors, there was no need for the latter piece. However, she did purposefully jazz up the top portion of her outfit with a bevy of gold and pink necklaces. If you follow the actor’s personal taste in accessories, you know she often complements her dresses with a maximalist necklace stack. (And, it just so happens this look is trending for 2022.)

Before you tune into the video, above, if you love Parker’s Reformation design, shop it ahead. Then, copy her styling habits by layering on playful pink pieces from the likes of Vanessa Mooney or Lele Sadoughi.

