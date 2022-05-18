Reformation Just Launched The Shoe Everyone’s Been Asking For

There are a few brands that fashionistas can’t seem to get enough of. At the top of this list sits Reformation, thanks to its wide selection of timeless basics, feminine dresses, and eco-friendly denim. What makes the brand so popular is its ability to predict what It girls are missing from their closets and give them exactly what they’re looking for when they’re actually looking for it. As a result of Ref’s constant refreshed offerings, it has developed a cult-following and each launch from the brand is notorious for making waves. On May 18, Reformation launched sneakers, a first for the brand, to provide customers with yet another staple needed to complete their wardrobes.

The $128 sneaker is named the Harlow and was designed to complement almost any outfit. Whether you’re sporting a flowing maxi dress, a miniskirt, or a pair of loose-fitting jeans, they’re a versatile addition to any closet. The shoe comes in a sophisticated creamy white color, but what makes them special is the five color variations that add a pop of color to any outfit. Depending on your preference, you can choose from Pompadour (a light blue floral design), Serenade (a pastel pink accent), Midnight (a deep navy detail), Lawn (a Bottega-esque shaded piping), and Avocado Swirl (a green and white tie-dye print).

The best part about these sneakers, though, is they’re made with responsibly-sourced leather verified by the Leather Working Group, which works to assesses the environmental compliance and performance capabilities of leather manufacturers. After repeated wears, should you be ready to bid adieu to the shoe, that’s fine too. They’re 100% recyclable through Reformation’s RefRecycling program.

To add to this exciting announcement, model Elsa Hosk stars in the new footwear campaign. For the photoshoot, she styled the sneakers with jeans, a matching cropped blazer and miniskirt set, an extra-short dress, and other ensembles. The looks served as further proof you really can wear the kicks with everything. If you’re looking for footwear you can wear year round, place your pre-orders for Ref’s shoes ahead.