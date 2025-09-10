It’s here! Reformation has officially got you covered from head to toe, now that the LA-based brand has finally launched jewelry. Landing on site and in stores today, it answers the prayers of sustainably-minded fashion lovers everywhere who want evergreen, classic pieces in silver and gold that they’ll never tire of.

The striking range brings together an offering of rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and pendants which all nod to vintage and timeless design. True to the company’s mission, the 24 karat gold, sterling silver, and brass in the line is 100% recycled, with archival stones used throughout too.

The covetable collection saw input from Claire Waight Keller, the British designer and former Chloé and Givenchy creative director, who collaborated with Reformation on its first experiment with a jewelry capsule last fall.

Together, the team dreamed up sculptural pendants, which come on either black or ivory adjustable textile cord necklaces, Art Deco-style tassel earrings, paperclip bracelets, chunky cuffs, dome rings, and more.

Created with circularity in mind, any Ref jewelry pieces purchased can be recycled through RefRecycling at a later date.

Carmel Earrings; Marjorie Earrings (+) (+) INFO 1/2

Curating a polished and pulled-together capsule wardrobe continues to be all the rage at present. Wondering what types of jewelry to add to your rotation that will give a personal touch to your day-to-day denim, suiting, or more daring looks for night? Wonder no more. With prices from $128-$398, there’s something to suit every style.

Scroll through to see our editor’s picks from the collection.