Power dressing, a style once synonymous with sharp shoulders and rigid silhouettes, is experiencing a significant makeover as we head into fall. No longer confined to the boardroom's strictures, the reimagined aesthetic for the upcoming season — particularly as it pertains to suiting — embraces a more fluid and elegant approach.

Designers are interpreting power through a nuanced lens, focusing on elevated fabrics, architectural draping, and unexpected details that convey confidence without sacrificing comfort or individuality.

After seasons dominated by oversized silhouettes, Fall 2025 is also ushering in more fitted designs. From Sergio Hudson’s cinched waists to BruceGlen’s sultry tailoring, designers are prioritizing structure, sex appeal, and silhouette. Think: belted blazers, hourglass jackets, and curve-hugging trousers.

Take, for instance, BruceGlen's Fall 2025 collection, which blends structure with sensuality, drawing inspiration from architectural lines, free-flowing fabrics, vintage suiting, flowing silks, and dance costumes. The garments featured maintain shape while adapting to the wearer, allowing structure and fluidity to coexist.

Designer duo and identical twins Bruce and Glen Proctor told TZR their vision for the season includes spotlighting the waistline as more than just a point on the body — it’s meant to be the moment. “Think curves accentuated with weighty but draping fabric combinations and cinching the waist at its smallest point for tailoring that molds to the body but still lets you move. It’s about honoring the silhouette without trapping it.”

They aren’t the only ones embracing all things body.

"As a designer, staying agile and responsive to shifting trends is important," explains That’s So Fetch designer Mylinh Dinh, noting that while the new Fall 2025 collection incorporates sharper, waist-focused cuts, it still maintains the brand's signature romantic aesthetic through details like wide belts, boning, cowl necks, and waist ties. To keep structured, curve-celebrating shapes youthful and wearable, That's So Fetch utilized ruching, stretch fabrics, pleating, and asymmetric cuts, aiming for a "body-skimming, not body-con" effect. Ultimately, Mylinh says she wants shoppers to feel "empowered, sexy, and unstoppable."

Dayanne Novak, divisional merchandise manager at AKIRA, says this shift to more waist-centric silhouettes gave them the perfect excuse to turn up the drama with shape-defining blazers, corset-inspired jumpsuits, and belts that mean business. “We wanted every piece to hug in just the right places so our customers feel like they own the room the second they step in. Think boss energy, but make it sexy.”

Some might argue that the power suit’s sexy refresh is simply a return to form. Patrick “Fresh” Henry, founder of luxury brand RichFresh, known for its athleisurewear and suiting, shared with TZR the waistline's crucial role in shaping the individual and adding "sex appeal." In his work, he favors a retro aesthetic with higher, clean waistbands and side adjusters, believing this conveys more confidence than oversized suits.

So, if the boxy, oversized suits in your closet are starting to feel a bit stale, fall is the perfect time to switch things up. Try wrapping a wide belt over various separates like blazers and classic button-downs to cinch the waist. Invest in hourglass jackets and high-waisted trousers designed to accentuate the curves, incorporating subtle corset-inspired details for structure. Prioritize elevated fabrics that drape well and hold their shape, with ruching and pleating creating body-skimming silhouettes.

The goal here is to achieve a powerful yet sensual feel through intentional design. This is a season for confidence.