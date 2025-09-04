If Elsa Hosk shares personal style advice, the internet listens. The Swedish supermodel has evolved from a clothes horse and runway regular to the one calling the shots. Since the launch of her ready- to-wear brand Helsa, she’s dressing tastemakers everywhere and her personal Instagram account, which documents her daily outfits, functions as a veritable mood board. Up next, the mom-of-one is fronting UGG’s Fall 2025 campaign alongside a stellar cast, including one of her own fashion icons Sarah Jessica Parker. TZR caught up with Hosk to hear her sage advice and golden rules — from wardrobe to wellness.

How are you shifting from summer mood to fashion month mode?

Now is such a nice pocket where there’s some down time. I'm so excited for fashion week. I love it, especially in New York. There’s such a good vibe in the city with the people-watching and everyone's in town. It's the most fun. Seeing as I had a break this week, I just did a crazy intense micro-needling facial to feel fresh.

We’re loving your new UGG campaign. What’s your earliest memory involving the brand?

Oh my gosh, living in Sweden and opening all the gossip magazines on the newsstands — before the internet! — I would literally tear out photos of Nicole Richie and everybody wearing their UGGs and put them in my scrapbook. That glimpse into California culture and the effortlessness of it all was so aspirational.

Could you get UGGs in Sweden at that time?

No! It was so out of reach to me. I think that’s why I got so into clothes. I would borrow my friend’s mom’s Vogue and make my mom teach me how to sew so I could create outfits that I saw because we couldn’t get [access to] anything. I wanted what the celebrities had and what felt cool. That’s kind of why I launched my own brand, too. I always had that desire.

So when you moved to the US, were you able to get your first pair?

The crazy thing was that I was actually cast in an UGG campaign in 2012. It was shot by Ellen von Unwerth at the beach in Malibu. It was a very cute, pin-up-like vibe on the beach. Very different from the one we just shot. They flew me to California and I remember being there shooting on the beach in my UGGs...I just remember it being so magical.

And this time around, you got to share the screen with Sarah Jessica Parker, the ultimate shoe lover...

It was so exciting. I mean, I have to be honest, I was really nervous. I don't really get nervous with celebrities, but Sex and the City? Like come on, that's something that I've grown up watching. I was like, ‘What do I talk to her about? I need to come up something and I can't be a fangirl.’ Our first scenes together were quick but she was so friendly, professional, and nice. On the last day, it was nerve-wracking because we had to sit at this table and [director] Gia Coppola told us to have a natural conversation. I was freaking out. Turns out, Sarah Jessica Parker is obsessed with Sweden. She asked all these questions and we totally bonded over our love of nature. She knew so much about Sweden. Gia had to tell us to be stop talking; be less natural. [Laughs] So, yeah, I think we are besties now.

How would you wear your UGGs in your own day-to-day outfits?

My style is so all over the place. I love the [long] ones with a jean tucked into them, and recently I wore the Elea slip-on in buttercup with a baggy baby yellow pant. I posted it on Instagram and it was such a good look. Cute and cozy, but in a chic way. My daughter is also obsessed. Someone from the team sent her these pink ones with shearling inside, as well as some others. We’ll wear them together, too.

Now that you've become a designer and a creative director in your own right, do you feel like that changes how you work on these kind of partnerships?

I definitely think my career has changed so much since starting Helsa. I think brands and other clients kind of see me in a different way now that I’m doing other things and I’m not ‘just’ a model. I'm very grateful for that. I think the projects that I take on now also have to resonate in a different way. I'm not 15-years-old anymore, taking any job that comes up. I'm in the very privileged position of being able to work with clients that I like and that resonate with my style. I think this was one of those projects where it just felt so natural and I felt really honored to be part of this cast filled with people that I admire, who are incredible in their own field, but who also have insane personal style. When it’s right, it’s right, and I think it’s a really powerful collaboration when everybody wants to be there.

You’ve mentioned the word ‘cozy’ a couple of times — are you typically a comfort-first person?

One hundred percent! Unless I'm on the red carpet, where I feel like I can wear anything even if it’s uncomfortable because I know I'll only be wearing it for a couple of hours. But in my day-to-day life, being a mom, going to the office, running around LA, doing school drop-offs, it's got to be comfortable. But don't get me wrong, I still want to look good. I have to be able to express myself and feel like me and not feel sloppy. I always want to feel like I made an effort...but still look effortless.

How do you go about that? What are some tips?

I think it's investing in great quality pieces, even when they're basics. I tend to spend my money on the basics rather than super trendy things. UGG is a great example of something timeless and comfortable: it’s never been out of style. Same goes for a great white t-shirt or sweater. Spend a little bit more, and you’re always going to look pulled together.

What makes you feel really confident in your personal style?

Definitely when I dress for myself, I don't dress for anybody else. That’s what I loved about the cast too. Individually, everyone had their own bit of magic that you couldn’t apply to anyone else.

What advice would you give people to feel more empowered in finding their style?

Go through your closet and remove everybody else’s opinion. Remove all the characters you have in your head that you think you should be like, and just grab the things that you love and what brings you joy. I do this exercise a lot, because I’m scrolling on Instagram all the time seeing everyone and thinking I need to buy all these things. There’s so much noise, but it doesn’t mean it’s right for you. Try to find that voice inside of yourself and what makes you happy, because that's what personal style is about.

It’s all in the edit. What else is bringing you joy right now?

Life is constantly changing and in motion so finding the small moments of joy in the day is really important. Something I’m trying to do is take a minute or two to pause and reflect after I do something, like this call for example, and not rush on to the next thing. Wellness and balance doesn’t have to mean taking a week off to go to a spa or doing a sound bath every day. That’s not practical. Taking care of yourself on a smaller scale is much more doable for me.

Do you have any other rituals and routines that you swear by?

It ties back to fashion — putting on a great outfit in the morning; that’s my booster. I feel ready to take on the world. I also have a little meditation I do at night, I do a scan of my whole body and relax every part. That helps to feel connected, as does being outside. Being surrounded by nature every once in a while is a beautiful thing.

Lastly, do you have any fashion month survival tips for us?

I’m still working on that. [Laughs] No, what I'm actually realizing is that I can't do it all. That goes back to being at a point in my career now where I can [say no], because I couldn’t always. I’ve so much on my plate now with my own brand, I think it’s about choosing the opportunities that I truly want to experience. That’s the same with fashion week. I try and be a little more selective and protect my time. Maybe that also comes with being a mom, because you get that sense of clarity. It’s not all life or death! The most important part is being able to be present and be in the right headspace to connect with people, experience the show, and enjoy the moment — versus rushing off to the next thing. I want to be able to really take in all the incredible work that [a designer] has done.