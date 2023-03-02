Olivia Rodrigo Styled This 2001 Runway Piece So Differently On The Red Carpet

We’re in the middle of award season so it seems like every week there’s a new red carpet event to catch up on. Last Sunday night, we were graced with a variety of incredible looks from the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards and the weekend before that? Well, royal fans got to see Kate Middleton in all her glam at the 76th British Academy Film Awards. The soirée that likely snuck up on you this week — it happened on a busy Wednesday — was the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards show. Attendees, dressed in outfits to impress, included Olivia Rodrigo, Quinta Brunson, who was the night’s host, Lana Del Rey, and Rosalía.

On March 1, the stars gathered at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles to honor the industry’s best artists, creators, producers, and executives. SZA won the Woman of the Year Award while Kim Petras accepted the Chartbreaker Award. Although the event was glitzy, the dress code didn’t seem to be that strict. The celebrity outfits ranged from Rodrigo’s casual brown tube top and pants ensemble to Brunson’s party-ready animal print slip dress from Sergio Hudson. For Rodrigo fans specifically, you’ll want to dive further into her ensemble because her bottoms served as a fun early-aughts throwback.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

The low-rise trousers came from Chloé’s Spring/Summer 2001 runway collection — when Stella McCartney was at the helm as creative director — and features a horse graphic print. The design was a running theme in that lineup, since the animal motif also popped up on items like knit sweaters, button-down shirts, and blazers. On the runway, the model styled the aforementioned pants with a silky, sheer shirt, but it seemed like Rodrigo preferred more structure via a luxe leather tube top — giving her look a 2000s meets 2023 spin. Additionally, whether or not she knew this, Rodrigo certainly tapped into, and nailed, the horse girl fashion trend.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Since the singer’s pants are likely an archival piece, it’ll be hard to purchase her exact pair. However, you can shop a similar animal-themed design from Fiorucci, as well as accompanying accouterments to complete your own horse girl-inspired ensemble.