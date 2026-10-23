Built on menswear accessories back in 1967, iconic American fashion label Ralph Lauren has expanded into one of the most recognized and beloved brands worldwide. And the fact that it has earned such a fervent global fanbase — which includes celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Anne Hathaway, Laura Dern, and Colman Domingo — proves its long-lasting legacy. With the 60th anniversary just around the corner, Ralph Lauren is rewarding its fans with PoloFest, a three-day activation in Tokyo, which kicks of this Friday, Oct. 23.

A celebration of 60 years of style, Ralph Lauren’s PoloFest is essentially a love letter to its community of cultural voices and collectors around the world. And Tokyo makes the perfect place to launch the series. Polo first arrived in Japan in 1976, and has been exponentially growing its following there ever since. The metropolitan city in particular is now a hub of the brand’s fanbase, both with those who love the latest and greatest Polo has to offer, as well as those clamoring for archival pieces for resale or their own personal collection.

Specifically, PoloFest will be hunkering down in Jing Harajuku, located in Tokyo’s Shibuya district. Here, attendees will explore an immersive, customized space with vintage vendors and panel discussions with prominent voices in the fashion world — think writers, editors, designers, brand founders, stylists, and influencers.

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This celebratory event comes on the heels of the American luxury label’s latest runway show. Its Spring/Summer 2027 collection, which debuted at New York Fashion Week in September, was a prime example of why Ralph Lauren is still so beloved after six decades in the business. With a front row that included Cynthia Erivo, Viola Davis, Meghann Fahy, and Eiza Gonzalez, the brand did what it does best: romantic takes on classically American elements. Leather jackets, structured blazers, crisp shirting, and worn-in denim was done with an effortlessness that’s become Ralph Lauren’s signature — and exactly the reason it’s earned a following worthy of a multidimensional, global experience. Fans, this is your moment. For more information on PoloFest, head here.