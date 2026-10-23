Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Before Kate Davidson Hudson can make a full day of Paris Fashion Week look polished, she must first overcome the small feat of fitting everything into a suitcase — and even a veteran fashion editor with the most intentional wardrobe has her limits. “Honestly, it's complete chaos at my house before I have to leave for Europe,” she tells TZR.

Hudson’s solution comes with a digital assist. The Editorialist co-founder and founder of the luxury shopping app, Vêtir, uses her platform’s AI stylist to make a personalized lookbook of 10 Paris-approved outfits. “I’ll try everything on and adjust — if I don’t like the shoe, it remakes the outfit. I lay everything out on a clothing rack and use the Closet Scan feature to take pictures and videos, so that way all of my looks are organized in a Paris folder.”

(+) Courtesy of Caitlin Kelley PR (+) Courtesy of Caitlin Kelley PR INFO 1/2

Still, the tech entrepreneur knows what she likes amongst the variety: “I really love a well-tailored suit or YSL’s Le Smoking as my version of the LBD.” The masculine-feminine balance has stayed with her, becoming what she calls her “default style algorithm.” Fitting, considering her current line of work. “I’m very excited about what we’re building at Vêtir. Just this summer, we launched a “Shazam” for fashion, so if you're walking down the street and you see a chic girl in a bomber jacket, the app will find your best match and 10 more like it.” Finally, we’re living in the reality of Clueless, where stylists and everyday it girls alike are able to digitize and take full control of their closets.

Below, Hudson shares the tailoring, statement accessories, and hardworking layers behind her signature look.