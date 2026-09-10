New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2027 season began with a running start Wednesday night at the Ralph Lauren show. The legacy designer always has one of the week’s most star-studded front rows, and his latest did not disappoint. Celebrities spanning film, music, and theater were all in their best Lauren garments for the occasion at the Jack Shainman Gallery, from Cynthia Erivo to Rachel Brosnahan.

Everyone wore their best neutral-toned looks — all of which served as ideal wardrobe inspiration for the upcoming autumn season. Stars including Meghann Fahy, Elizabeth Debicki, and Rachel Brosnahan stuck to monochrome color palettes in hues of brown, black, and khaki. Meanwhile, others like Ariana DeBose and Eiza Gonzalez played with the minimalist color palette’s versatility by combining pieces in different shades and textures. If you needed any more fall styling inspo, most wore classic suede and leather jackets from Lauren’s medieval-coded Fall 2026 collection that can be effortlessly worn from day to night in the months ahead.

Below, discover all of the rich ensembles celebrities wore to Lauren’s Spring 2027 show.

Cynthia Erivo

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Wicked fever might be over, but Cynthia Erivo still channeled Elphaba’s gothic aesthetic in the front row. The actor wore a black officer's jacket with a matching beret, trousers, and a top-handle bag. Bright scarlet trim added a vibrant hint of color to her ensemble.

Meghann Fahy

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Espresso brown was Meghann Fahy’s color of choice in the front row. The actor wore a leather jacket, trousers, and boots in the sharp neutral tone, which framed a coordinating turtleneck sweater for a monochrome look.

Amélie Hoeferle

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In the first Sterling Point cast sighting of the week, Amélie Hoeferle made her New York Fashion Week debut at Lauren’s show. The young star was elegantly dressed in a black knee-length dress, simply paired with a leather clutch and pointed-toe pumps for added sophistication.

Rachel Brosnahan

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Rachel Brosnahan took the same route as Fahy in an all-brown look. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor layered a patchwork leather and suede jacket with trousers and low-heeled booties in various brown shades. A belt with silver chain accents and a black moon-shaped bag completed the look.

Eiza Gonzalez

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Wearing brown and gray together isn’t an easy feat, but Eiza Gonzalez made the combination look effortless. The actor wore a gray balloon-sleeved blouse and pants with a brown leather vest, boots, and ring-buckled belt. A matching brown clutch tied the whole look together.

Elizabeth Debicki

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Elizabeth Debicki leaned into beige for the Lauren show, wearing a shirt, pants, tie, and trench coat in the light hue. Brown leather boots completed her attire.

Ariana DeBose

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Ariana DeBose combined neutral colors with a ribbed brown sweater and skirt under a black leather trench coat. Brown boots and Lauren’s structured RL handbag added chic accents to the mix.