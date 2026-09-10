If the Ralph Lauren woman starred in a film, it would likely be a sweeping, dramatic romance with an unexpected twist at the end. Her wardrobe would reflect this rollercoaster love journey, aligning with the euphoric highs as well as the sweet moments of stillness and vulnerability, and occasional bumps in the road. For Spring/Summer 2027, Lauren captured said lovergirl perfectly, showcasing a collection that is “an irreverent take on romance that creates a new elegance,” according to show notes, which in turn create a new kind of protagonist that embodies “ingenuity, originality, and character.”

All-white looks served as a palette cleanser for the decidedly glamorous presentation; but make no mistake, they were far from basic. The brand’s penchant for melding “rugged” and “refined” elements was present from the jump, courtesy of body-hugging corseted bodices set against classic long-sleeve T-shirts, pinstriped vests finished with floor-sweeping tails and feathered lapels, and utilitarian workwear jackets layered over frilled high-neck chiffon blouses. Denim was sprinkled in thoughtfully via baggy distressed straight-leg jeans, elevated with brocade vests and belly-baring shearling-lined jackets. The Ralph Lauren woman clearly likes her romance with a side of grit.

But she also has a taste for pure glamour. Luxe formalwear dominated the latter half of Lauren’s presentation. Styles ranged from the simplistic — think classic long A-line silhouettes and shirt dresses — to the downright melodramatic. The latter sentiment was evident across a variety of gowns that ranged from liquid-like metallic silk styles and ethereal sheer pleated silhouettes to the ‘70s-inspired wrap dresses accented with rosettes that smacked of Carrie Bradshaw.

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Commitment to ultra-precise tailoring still reigned supreme for Spring/Summer 2027 (a crucial component of the Ralph Lauren ethos), shining extra brightly in the smocked white leather jacket (inspired by the first women’s suit designed by Lauren) and the series of strong-shouldered blazers. “Tailoring depicts a duality, most was produced with traditional women’s construction that delivers precise but soft silhouettes,” read the official show notes.

Indeed, Ralph Lauren is writing a new love story for 2027, complete with adventure and a hefty dose of melodrama. See highlights from the label’s latest runway below.

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