The boho-chic renaissance has been somewhat of a slow burn. Hitting its stride in the early 2000s thanks to celebrities like the Olsen twins (who loved a gauzy number) and Sienna Miller (a big fan of floppy hats), the free-spirited aesthetic was recently revived on Chloé’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway. But it hasn’t quite migrated to the street style scene — well, perhaps until now. A little someone named Emily Ratajkowski just wore a white lace dress, and considering her trendsetter status, it won’t be long until the masses flock to the feminine look, too.

On May 29, the longtime New Yorker was, per usual, strolling around Manhattan. While it’s unknown where exactly she was headed, the My Body author looked utterly cool in the aforementioned breezy number, which boasted embroidered panels and an asymmetrical hemline (another trending summer silhouette). The best part? Ratajkowski’s dress is from Mango, and it rings in at $200. So, if purchasing a straight-from-the-runway Chloé number isn’t an option, you can still get in on the emerging vibe with this wallet-friendly style.

On the bottom half of her look, EmRata threw a sartorial curveball. In lieu of a chunky wedge or platform slide-on sandal (both on-theme with the aesthetic), EmRata opted for fire-engine red sneakers from Puma, one of her favorite footwear brands. (In case you missed it, the model wore these same kicks at the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 show in Feb.). Lastly, Ratajkowski accented her flowy street style look with an assortment of gold necklaces and sporty sunglasses.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Believe it or not, EmRata’s Mango number is still fully in stock — for the time being, that is. Grab your size before it sells out, and consider pairing it with a statement-making sneaker, too. Boho-chic is back, baby.