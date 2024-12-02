Like numerous children of celebrities, Apple Martin has been out of the spotlight for most of her life. At 20 years old, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin hardly attends A-list affairs, plus, her Instagram has always been private — only to be viewed by fellow it girls like Selena Gomez and Kaia Gerber (to name a few followers). So, the world hasn’t seen much of Martin — until now. On November 30, the burgeoning fashion muse made her society debut at the Les Bal des Débutantes, dressed in custom Valentino, no less. And to no surprise, her mother matched her sartorial energy in a luxe look of her own.

The morning after the Saturday night soirée, Paltrow shared a peek of the “special long weekend in Paris” with her 8.7 million Instagram followers. In one of the photos, the mother-daughter duo posed for a mirror selfie during Martin’s final dress fitting at Valentino. Designed by creative director, Alessandro Michele, the 20-year-old stunned in a strapless baby blue gown, which according to Vogue took over 750 hours to create. To match the social event’s traditional glamorous aura, the dress featured multiple timeless accents, including six dégradé tiers of silk plissé chiffon and a coquette-ish silk black bow around her waist. Apart from sleek sandals (also from Valentino) that matched her sky blue dress, Martin opted out of any additional accessories. She even skipped jewelry altogether to ensure all eyes were on her gown.

Now, as for the rest of Martin’s star-studded family, nearly everyone wore Valentino in support of the debutante. Paltrow, for one, turned heads in a black tulle gown from the atelier’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. As seen on the catwalk in late September, the Oscar winner’s entire dress was adorned in white polka-dots while the long-sleeve bodice was partially see-through. Michele also provided Martin’s father and brother, Moses with custom tuxedos. Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner looked chic in a pastel pink blazer, a pleated gray maxi skirt, and a thin pearl necklace.

If Martin is anything like past Le Bal debutantes (most notably, Ava Philippe, Lily Collins, Scout Willis, and Margaret Qualley), she’ll be one to watch on the style front in no time. So, stay tuned for her next fashion-forward appearance — it could pop up any day now.