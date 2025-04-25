As much as celebrities love a statement handbag on the red carpet, their daily rotation would be incomplete without a “fits everything” tote (or two). Some carry-all criteria? It must fit their essentials, elevate their off-duty outfits, and complement their versatile closets. Right now, stars are especially fond of The Row’s various leather options, the Saint Laurent Y Tote, and most recently, the Brunello Cucinelli BC Duo Bag. Complete with geometric panels, minimal branding, and internal ties to cinch both sides, the calfskin design received A-list approval within weeks of its release. Since its launch in March, Katie Holmes, Naomi Watts, and Mikey Madison (to name a few) have added the tote to their collection. And in true Hollywood form, it’s only a matter of time before additional fashion muses follow suit.

Designed by creative team (and sisters) Camilla and Carolina Cucinelli, the BC Duo Bag originally debuted in the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, alongside Italian craftsmanship, timeless tailoring, and polished outerwear. It’s available in four sizes, but the celebrity set is especially fond of the large option. “The BC Duo embodies all the values that define us as a brand,” Camilla told Vogue Singapore in March. “It is a mix of heritage and modernity, with a shape that is both understated and innovative.” According to Carolina, it was designed for the “contemporary, dynamic woman.” “Its elegance is both understated and distinctive — an essential trait of the brand, for which Brunello himself came up with the term ‘gentle luxury.’”

One of the first “contemporary” women to wear the BC Duo was Watts during her press tour for The Friend. On March 27 (a week after the bag first dropped), she was spotted with the Brown Gianduia version in tow. Then, two days later, Madison got the memo. The newly-minted Oscar winner styled the Pine Cone Brown color-way with a feather Chloé Fall 2025 coat. The BC Duo streak continued into April, thanks to Holmes. With Holmes’ blessing, its success was practically guaranteed.

If your wardrobe is missing a chic carry-all, get your hands on the BC Duo — while you still can, that is. Need proof it works with any aesthetic? Source outfit inspiration from Watts, Holmes, Madison, and more, below.

Naomi Watts

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

On March 27, the actor’s nautical-core numbers looked extra chic alongside the BC Duo Bag. The Brown Gianduia (light taupe) shade juxtaposed her striped T-shirt, flowy white skirt, and navy blue pea coat.

Mikey Madison

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Before her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, the Anora actor was snapped by the paparazzi with the BC Duo Bag. She paired the chocolate brown tote with a floor-length Chloé coat, dark-wash jeans, and her pup, Jam.

Katie Holmes

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

During a stroll in New York’s Meatpacking District on April 1, Holmes accessorized her summery suit set with the BC Duo in black. The geometric stitching stood out against her white combo.

Leonie Hanne

In a recent IG dump, the German model posed in head-to-toe Brunello Cucinelli, but all eyes went to her new tote.