Following in the footsteps of industry giants who’ve all left their creative director posts this year — Pierpaolo Piccioli, Matthew Williams, and Virginie Viard — another notable designer started the week on a shocking note. After stepping into the lead designer role just last spring, Peter Hawkings is officially leaving Tom Ford. The atelier confirmed the news on July 22 via an official statement to Vogue, in which Guillaume Jesel, president and CEO of Tom Ford expressed his “gratitude to Peter for his exceptional contributions to Tom Ford from the very beginning.”

Hawkings has yet to comment on his departure, but given his nearly 25-year history with Tom Ford, you can expect him to acknowledge the shocking update soon. In the meantime, here’s what this means for the label. According to Business of Fashion, a successor will be announced in the “near future” — possibly before the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection is presented during Milan Fashion Week in September. It appears that the Fall/Winter 2024 line — Hawkings’ second collection for Tom Ford — was his unofficial final show.

While Hawkings’ takeover was sadly short-lived, his legacy with Tom Ford can be traced back to the label’s inception. His collaboration with Ford began in 1998 as a menswear design assistant at Gucci, which eventually led to the role of senior menswear designer. Before Ford launched his eponymous brand in 2006, Hawkings left Gucci and stepped into the role as Tom Ford’s inaugural menswear design and production head. He eventually became the senior vice president of Tom Ford menswear.

A velvet pink suit from the Spring/Summer 2024 show. A lavender look from the Fall/Winter 2024 show. Dua Lipa in Tom Ford Spring 2024.

Once Ford debuted his final womenswear collection in April 2023, Hawkings was the obvious choice for the atelier’s next creative director. And just a few weeks later, he was appointed to the new rank with full support from Ford — in a statement, he described Hawkings as “an incredibly talented leader with tremendous industry experience.” Hawkings’ first Tom Ford collection emerged just six months later, and maintained the brand’s classic design codes via velvet suit sets, semi-sheer midi dresses, and plenty of silk separates. His second and final show tapped into a more glamorous moment with sleek outerwear, statement maxi dresses, and timeless evening-out attire.

Since Hawkings’ initial appointment just over a year ago, Tom Ford has preserved its position as a red carpet staple. Hawkings has dressed It girls like Dua Lipa, Dakota Johnson, and Miley Cyrus for A-list affairs like Saturday Night Live, the 2024 Grammy Awards, and Johnson’s Madame Web press tour. While it’s unclear who will be filling the designer’s shoes, TZR will keep you posted on any and all brand updates.