These days, it’s not uncommon for a celebrity to channel their on-screen alter-ego in real life. Take, for example, Margot Robbie, who embraced all things hot pink while promoting Barbie. Likewise, Halle Berry wore plenty of under-the-sea looks for the The Little Mermaid press tour. And last night at the Los Angeles premiere of Madame Web, the cast, which includes Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Emma Roberts, mastered the spider-y dress code with flying colors.

On Feb 12, stars gathered at LA’s Regency Village Theatre to celebrate Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off film, which officially hits theaters tomorrow. Playing the superhero movie’s titular character, Johnson has taken her press looks very seriously, wearing one web-embellished gown after the next. (You saw the custom Annie’s Ibiza gown she rocked at the 2024 Vogue Brazil Ball, right?). And last night, the A-lister, who works with celebrity stylist Kate Young, once again tapped into the spider-y look with a crystal-drenched Gucci gown. And Sweeney, too, owned the red carpet, arriving in a web-embroidered dress from Oscar de la Renta’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection.

Without further ado, peruse through the celebrity looks at the Madame Web premiere. And don’t forget to get your ticket for the film, as it’s sure to be a must-watch (how could it not with a cast like this?).

Dakota Johnson

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Johnson’s see-through crystal Gucci gown is the epitome of breathtaking.

Emma Roberts

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Roberts turned up the heat in a dramatic red gown from Carolina Herrera.

Sydney Sweeney

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Sweeney’s web-looking Oscar de la Renta number did not disappoint.

Celeste O’Connor

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

O’Connor opted for a dazzling red Gert-Johan Coetzee gown and coordinating Jimmy Choo heels.

Zosia Mamet

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Mamet kept it classic in a sleek white gown and strappy pumps.

Garcelle Beauvais

Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images

Beauvais teamed an ultra-sparkly sequin set with a toasty (and mob wife-approved) coat.

Xochitl Gomez

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Gomez chose a frilly black dress and long sheer gloves for the special occasion.

Isabela Merced

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Merced sourced an Atelier Versace Spring/Summer 1999 Couture gown from Tab Vintage.