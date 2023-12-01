Matthew Williams & Givenchy Are Parting Ways In 2024

Matthew Williams’ tenure at Givenchy is coming to an end. After taking the reins as creative director in June 2020, the designer is departing from the French fashion house, according to a statement released by the brand on Dec. 1. “Over these three years, I have strived to perpetuate Mr. Hubert de Givenchy’s legacy while bringing my own creative vision and I would like to sincerely thank the studio, Renaud de Lesquen, and LVMH for this incredible opportunity,” the designer said in the press release. Though this recent development may bum out fashion insiders, here’s some good news: Williams is leaving the luxury label to fully commit to building his sportswear label, 1017 Alyx 9SM. So no, this isn’t a full goodbye from the creative, as more of his cutting-edge designs are coming very soon.

Williams’ exit from Givenchy will be effective on Jan. 1, with the men’s and women’s Pre-fall 2024 collections, which are slated to drop this month, being his last for the label. Givenchy’s president and CEO, Renaud de Lesquen, expressed his gratitude for the Chicago-born designer in the official statement. “I would like to thank Matthew for all the energy he brought to Givenchy. His collections, resolutely creative and contemporary, have sparked a new dynamic and found their audience. I join everyone who has had the pleasure of working with Matthew in wishing him every success in his next ventures.”

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Williams’ time at the storied fashion house was nothing short of memorable. The creative, who soared to fame after designing Kanye West’s jacket at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in 2007, led the brand in an edgy direction. (The label’s previous CD, Clare Waight Keller, design approach was more about easy elegance.) More specifically, the press release points to the U-Lock jacket and the Voyou bag as notable styles created by the self-taught designer. “These successes have given the House a new momentum on the international stage, particularly in the United States and Japan,” the statement continued.

Those who have kept a finger on the pulse of the fast-paced fashion industry know this news comes after a string of creative director departures in 2023. To recap: Sarah Burton left Alexander McQueen; Jeremy Scott bid farewell to Moschino; Gabriela Hearst stepped down from Chloé. Even Tom Ford left his namesake label this year.

As for who succeed Williams at Givenchy? Your guess is as good as ours.