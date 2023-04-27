The secret is out: Tom Ford may be bidding farewell to the fashion industry. On April 26, the veteran designer quietly announced via Instagram that he’ll be parting ways with his namesake label. “Tom Ford, in his final collection for his eponymous brand, has turned to his archives and reissued his favorite looks from the past 13 years,” the post’s caption reads. While it’s yet to be confirmed if this Fall/Winter 2023 Archive Collection will, in fact, be his last hoorah in the design world, insiders are speculating it is.

That’s because Estée Lauder purchased the Tom Ford label for $2.8 billion in November 2022, and Ford was supposed to stay on in his role through the end of 2023. As he’s leaving the brand earlier than expected, one can’t help but wonder: Is this it for the designer? Regardless, he’s going out with a sartorial bang.

For his final collection, which was released via campaign imagery shot by Steven Klein, the designer tapped renowned models such as Joan Smalls, Amber Valletta, Karlie Kloss, and Karen Elson to model his latest pieces. The collection itself contains re-editions of Ford’s most memorable runway looks, like the broken mirror sheath he created for his Spring/Summer 2014 collection — Kloss wears it in the campaign — and the body-hugging colorblock dress from Spring/Summer 2016, which Valletta wears in the video. Additionally, Ford brought back a few iconic red carpet creations, like Gwyneth Paltrow’s white dress at the 84th Academy Awards and Zendaya’s pink breastplate and skirt outfit from the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

For those who need a refresher on Ford’s celebrated legacy in fashion, here’s a quick rundown. He kicked off his career in 1990 at Gucci, where he was appointed the label’s creative director in 1994. During his 14-year tenure at the brand, Ford revived the Italian fashion house, taking it in a more daring, risqué direction. From there, he took the reins at YSL in 1999, when Gucci acquired it. While at the helm, Ford created buzzed-about moments, like when he revitalized the off-the-shoulder look in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2001 collection. In 2006, the renowned designer introduced his eponymous menswear, accessories, and beauty label to the world. Then, in 2010, Ford debuted his first women’s collection — and the rest is history.

Estée Lauder hasn’t revealed Ford’s creative director replacement, but The New York Times speculates Peter Hawkings, the brand’s current menswear designer, could be next in succession. As they say: we’ll just have to wait and see.