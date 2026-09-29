Whirlwind is perhaps the best way to sum up fashion month. Year after year, the style pack flocks to New York, then London, followed by Milan, before ending things in Paris (the festivities actually begin in Copenhagen, if we’re talking about all the cities). Somehow, for the Spring/Summer 2027 season, we’ve already reached the last stop: the City of Light. And, as always, it seems fashion attendees saved their best outfits for the final hurrah — at least judging by the looks outside the Paris Fashion Week shows so far.

You can always count on the French fashion set (and those in town for the shows) to step out in some of the season’s hottest looks during PFW. And such was the case on day one, with a steady stream of trends hitting the streets. For instance, fur-trimmed outerwear appears poised for a major moment this fall, at least in Paris. One guest contrasted her fuzzy coat with an embellished midi skirt, a statement combo that’s bound to strike a chord with maximalist dressers. Prints are also out in full force — zebra, checkered, and everything in between.

Ready to take in the sartorial magic of Paris Fashion Week street style? Scroll on for some of the best looks, and keep checking back as TZR adds more batches of imagery.

Day 1

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Black, white, and pastel pink is a color trio worth trying.

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French model Flora Coquerel layered a structured corset over a crisp white button-up, finishing the look with raspberry-colored pants.

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Between the Nomasei loafers and textured PLEATSMAMA bag, this look was a true showstopper.

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Content creator Kenza Bel Kenadil oozed romance in a voluminous sheer gown adorned with pink flowers.

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The only way to describe this street style moment is très chic.

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A slouchy tote bag can, apparently, moonlight as a clutch.