For style insiders, fashion month is akin to the holidays — there’s a certain magical feeling and sheer joy that comes with watching designers debut their new collections. (We’re talking about the genius that is Miuccia Prada, after all.) Of course, that’s really just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the weeks-long festivities. Case in point: The looks outside the shows can be equally as influential. As for what’s on the street style agenda this year? Those in the know share their top predictions.

According to tastemaker Hadley Greene, who has become a regular at NYFW, the fashion set has an appetite for looks that feel both authentic and personal. “People are craving humanity — I think we’re going to see an amalgamation of instinct and collection instead of decorating,” she tells TZR. Essentially, the content creator points to outfits that feel organic and mundane. “Less styled, more assembled by someone who actually cherishes what they own.”

Stylist and wardrobe consultant Mary Gleen is on a similar wavelength, predicting a more collected approach to styling. “I love how fashion has been moving away from that super minimal ‘perfect’ uniform and back toward outfits that feel like they have a point of view and personality,” she says, pointing to scarves, brooches, belts, layered jewelry, and vintage pieces as prime examples. Plus, given that fashion month is the place to dress to be photographed, the fashion insider anticipates attendees will lean into unique, unexpected outfit formulas.

Below, discover five trends destined to take over the street style scene during the Spring/Summer 2027 fashion month circuit, according to the pros.

Freaky Shoes

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Mandy Lee, Marshalls and TJ Maxx Trend Expert and @oldloserinbrooklyn on Instagram, says to prepare for freaky shoes — sandals, ballet flats, and boots included — on the runways and streets. The expert, who coined the term “freaky footwear,” notes that fashion is currently caught in a bit of a paradox: Everyone wants to prove they’re dressing differently, yet many are gravitating toward the same looks. “This practicality and restraint with clothing make it difficult to tell who’s actually taking risks,” Lee tells TZR. “That’s why I love freaky shoes, because footwear is the perfect way for people — especially fashion people — to prove that they’re still having fun.”

Tactile Texture

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Experts all agree: Textured looks are bound to lead the charge this month — in a big, bold way. “For the past few years, there’s been a focus on minimalism, clean-cut lines, and soft textures,” says stylist Kenzie Welch. “However, maximalism is on the rise, and I’m excited to see it! I expect to spot lots of color, fringe, lace, and faux feathers.” That said, you don’t have to go full-on maximalist to embrace texture — a cashmere sweater teamed with leather pants offers a more pared-back take. Really, there’s no wrong way to approach the trend.

Vintage Redux

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Fashion insiders’ penchant for vintage is only growing by the season. And for Spring/Summer 2027, Gleen predicts many will opt for pre-loved, blast-from-the-past pieces styled in a modern way. “I think we’ll see people mixing those recognizable designer pieces with vintage and one-of-a-kind finds more than ever,” the stylist explains. After all, there’s nothing more personal and unique than an archival look.

Deep Purple

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Butter yellow, powder pink, fiery red... there’s always a new it color taking the fashion scene by storm. And according to Lee, there’s a new shade in town poised to rule the streets: deep purple. As it turns out, the expert has been tracking the rich hue for two years now and believes it’s finally time for it to shine. “I think we will see a huge influx of it on the runways and in street style,” she notes. Embrace the color by way of a top, pants, or accessory.

Michael Rider’s Celine

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If there’s one designer showgoers will be flocking to for looks and inspiration, Greene believes it will be Celine — specifically, Michael Rider’s new vision for the house. “He said somewhere that he loves when ‘messy, complex, layered inner lives come through underneath great clothes,’” says Greene, who expects that sentiment to resonate for seasons to come. “Intuition over strategy, feeling it rather than planning it. Most collections need translating from the runway to real life, but I think we’ll see street style inspiration derived from Mr. Rider’s curiosity en masse.”