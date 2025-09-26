Milan Fashion Week is in full swing, and thanks to the luxury heavy hitters — think: Prada, Fendi, Gucci, Max Mara, and Tod’s to name a few — there’s no shortage of famous faces sitting front row either.

Sirens’ Meghann Fahy joined current Boss campaign star David Beckham at the label’s co-ed show, co-signing the fully suited-and-booted look with her navy power suit complete with shirt and tie. Speaking of The White Lotus, Michelle Monaghan of the franchise’s most recent season, stepped out in a chocolate brown leather trench for the Tod’s runway reveal.

Fans had nostalgia after seeing Hilary Duff, Kelly Rutherford, and Kaya Scoledario stars of beloved aughts TV shows Lizzie Maguire, Gossip Girl, and Skins, respectively, pop up during the schedule too.

Instead of a traditional show, Gucci hosted a red carpet premiere event for its new 30-minute film The Tiger, which welcomed its headliner Demi Moore. The Oscar-nominated actor donned a custom embellished gold gown by Demna, with fellow Hollywood names like Gwyneth Paltrow and Edward Norton joining for the spectacle.

Scroll through to see who’s been out and about.

