As the first stop of fashion month, New York might set the tone for the season, but London is where the sartorial fun really begins. The Brits have a reputation for inserting their signature wit and sense of rebellion into their style, from the looks seen on top designers runways to the outfits spotted outside the shows. But would you expect anything less from the birthplace of punk, mods, and goths? The same goes for the street style beauty looks seen outside of the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 shows.

Reinventing vintage makeup and hairstyles is a major thorough-line among London’s street style crowd’s beauty choices this season. The ‘80s mullet is dyed cotton candy pink for a punky twist, while baby side bangs and a wet-look finish bring a ‘90s pixie cut into 2025. For makeup, sultry smoky eyes are softened for day or the eyes are given a subtle contour for extra definition.

Ahead, all of the street style beauty highlights spotted outside of the LFW S/S’ 26 shows.

Daytime Smoky Eye

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

A smoky eye doesn’t need to be reserved for after the sun goes down. With smudgy tightline eyeliner and a shimmery neutral base, this showgoer’s look reads London it-girl.

‘90s Pixie Cut

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Tigerlily Taylor’s slick platinum pixie complete with a baby side bag is a 2025 refresh of Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic Sliding Doors haircut and color.

Sleek Flipped Bob

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Flipped bobs are having a moment across the pond, too. This fashion week guest wore hers super sleek.

Contoured Eyes

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

As this LFW showgoer demonstrates, your nose, chin, and cheekbones aren’t the only areas of the face you can contour. Her brown-mauve eyeshadow softly sculpts her eyes for added definition.

Cotton Candy Pink Mullet

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Leaning into the city’s reputation as the birthplace of punk, Molly Reid’s cotton candy pink mullet stood out under London’s overcast sky.

Platinum Puffs

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Barbara Ayozie Fu Safira took her braided style to the next level with platinum puffs.

Pearl-Adorned Lashes

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

It still might be early in the fashion month calendar, but we’re declaring it: statement lashes are having a moment. Seen on NYFW runways like Collina Strada, Anna Sui, and Eckhaus Latta, and now, the streets of London, colored mascara, extensions, or falsies with pearls have become the focal point of runway and street style makeup looks.

The Bowl Cut

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

It’s the haircut you might have ended up with after a DIY trim from your mom, but the bowl cut can be incredibly chic. This LFW attendee went with blunt ends and a sleek, smooth blowout to really emphasize the shape of her cut.