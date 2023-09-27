“What a load of bollocks,” Emily Charlton once said in the Devil Wears Prada, going on about how unfair it was that her archnemesis Andy Sachs was attending Paris Fashion Week in her place. Sure, her choice of words were rather harsh, but her feelings were completely valid. The City of Lights is, after all, the Super Bowl of fashion and no one wants to miss it. Of course, that’s not to say the other spots on the calendar aren’t bursting with top-tier style — New York is playful; London is quirky, Milan is sexy — but the PFW Spring/Summer 2024 street style this season is truly in a league of its own.

So far this week, bright, mood-lifting colors seem to be all the rage, with hues like punchy purple and sunny yellow leading the pack. (Ahead, you’ll find two surefire ways to pull off the intense shades.) But for those partial to neutrals, take notes from BDG’s Senior Vice President of Fashion Tiffany Reid and influencer Vanessa Hong, who leaned into subdued monochromatic looks.

Ahead, follow along with photographer Darrel Hunter, who is at the scene to capture all the impeccable street style at PFW. We’ll update this post with more images until the shows wrap up on Oct. 3, so, as always, come back for more fall outfit inspiration.

Day 1

Darrel Hunter

This attendee’s fluffy, voluminous number looked so dreamy in the wind. To up the ante, she finished her outfit with romantic ballet flats.

Darrel Hunter

Style tip: Throw a colorful sweater over your shoulders to jazz up an otherwise understated outfit.

Darrel Hunter

Why limit yourself to one scrunchie when you can rock two? If you’re feeling extra adventurous, couple the hair pieces with statement earrings.

Darrel Hunter

Hong served up an exciting take on monochromic dressing: Incorporate multiple textures, such as fuzz and leather, into the look.

Darrel Hunter

Take your print mix game up a notch by teaming stripes with chevron, as demonstrated by this guest.

Darrel Hunter

Can we take a moment to lust over this attendee’s bedazzled eye makeup? It so perfectly matches her dress.

Darrel Hunter

Purple and black is an unexpected color combo worth test-driving this fall.

Darrel Hunter

Reid posed outside the Dior show in a luxe neutral look. Our favorite part of her outfit? The stirrup leggings (this feels so ‘80s) and heels combo.

Darrel Hunter

This street style star makes a strong case for layering multiple yellow pieces in one look.