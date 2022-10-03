At Paris Fashion Week, celebrities brought their fashion A-games. Zendaya, for example, created buzz at the Valentino Spring/Summer 2023 show in a sequin-embellished look from the fashion house. The Hadid sisters, meanwhile, wore cozy yet stylish looks when they were not walking the runways. Adding to this list of notable, well-dressed stars at PFW is Victoria Beckham, whose pantaleggings — a beloved Kim Kardashian staple — added that unexpected touch to her elegant, silk skirt outfit.

The day after she showed her eponymous fashion label in Paris (this was the first time she brought her show to the city, as she previously showed in London and NYC), Beckham stepped out in said outfit while leaving her hotel. For a walk around the city, she opted for (what looked like) Balenciaga’s infamous pantaleggings, which felt like a surprising choice for her as she typically wears trousers or billowy skirts. (The bottoms, if you haven’t already guessed, expertly merge the silhouette of a shoe with that of leggings for a two-in-one look.) The star also happened to wear the bottoms mere days after Dua Lipa wore a similar pair in NYC, which proves the popular item is a fall wardrobe staple. Beckham then styled the pants with a lace miniskirt and an ivory silk blouse from her own fashion line. She shielded her eyes from the paparazzi with oversized Victoria Beckham sunglasses and carried a python print bag.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

If you wish to give the pantalegging a try and want a bit more coverage, take a page out of Beckham’s style handbook by rocking it with a miniskirt. You can even style the piece underneath a midi skirt with a slit or a mini dress for that effortless one-and-done ensemble. No matter how you choose to wear your pantaleggings though, the design is proven to be versatile and trendy. Ahead, shop a similar pair of bottoms to Beckham’s, plus the necessary wardrobe pieces in order to recreate her full outfit.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.