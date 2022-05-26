Mandy Moore Just Showed Her Fans A New Side To Her Style At An Event In LA

When it comes to getting dressed, some stars lean heavily into a certain style. For Emily Ratajkowski, it’s sensual; the model and author loves to wear figure-hugging pieces and bare her midriff both on and off the red carpet. Kristen Stewart is audacious, usually subverting expectations of beauty and glamour in pared-back looks, such as a detailed Chanel jumpsuit worn open, without underpinnings or a “modern” suit comprised of shorts, a blazer, and a blouse to an ultra formal event. Though, when it comes to singer and actor Mandy Moore, one doesn’t expect a menswear-inspired suit, as Moore so often dons gossamery gowns from the likes of Elie Saab and Carolina Herrera. Still, the former is what she wore last night at the NBCU FYC event in Los Angeles in a look that seemingly drew inspiration from the signature styles of Cara Delevingne, Diane Keaton, and Marlene Dietrich.

On top, Moore wore a black blazer with a white pocket square tucked inside, which she paired with matching tailored pants, a classic white dress shirt underneath, and a loose-fitting black tie around her neck. For a feminine touch, she put on a pair of pointed-toe pumps and delicate silver jewelry. Her dark hair was worn down, middle-parted, and in relaxed waves. For makeup, she had smokey eyes, a baby pink lip, and rosy cheeks. The whole look, which was styled by Kevin Michael Ericson, was a total style departure for her, and yet, she pulled it off elegantly.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Moore’s most recent look comes from suit aficionado Thom Browne, a fashion designer who cut his teeth making menswear. He became widely recognized for his womenswear after U.S. former First Lady Michelle Obama wore one of his designs to the 2013 presidential inauguration and has since captivated a myriad of celebrities, from Maisie Williams to LeBron James. Should you, too, want to hop on the Browne bandwagon, you can find pieces from his collection, and more affordable dupes, ahead.

