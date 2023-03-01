After three whirlwind weeks of fashion month festivities, it is time to turn our attention to Paris. The City of Lights is perhaps the most highly anticipated stop on the show circuit, with some of the industry’s biggest players slated to show. A few labels to look out for? Ukrainian brand Bevza, which usually presents during NYFW, is making its Paris debut, while Nina Ricci will put forth its first collection with Harris Reed at the helm as creative director. And, as always, there’s plenty of can’t-miss action outside the shows, too, as showcased by the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 street style.

After all, Parisian women have a knack for effortlessly combining timeless wardrobe staples with playful statement pieces like printed toppers and bright trousers — peruse through fan-favorite Instagram account @parisiensinparis and you’ll see what we mean. And so far this week, the looks are hitting the right balance between classic and adventurous. Take the outfits on day one in Paris, where attendees arrived at Dior and Saint Laurent in the labels’ signature refined styles, coupled with punchy prints like tie-dye and pearl chokers — an of-the-moment accessory. Attendees are pulling out their very best looks, and you won’t want to miss a single outfit.

Below, find the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 street style, snapped by Darrel Hunter. Make sure to come daily, as TZR will be updating the gallery with more need-to-see looks.

Day 1

Forget walking — a motor bike is the most efficient way to get from show to show. This attendee zipped through Paris wearing a Chanel bag and Nike sneakers.

This fuzzy coat basically features a built-in scarf, which was much-needed to combat the cold temps.

BDG’s Vice President of Fashion Tiffany Reid went with a sophisticated gray Dior look.

Style hack: Sticking to one color scheme can make an adventurous look feel slightly less over the top.

TZR called it: Chokers are, once again, taking the fashion scene by storm.

Fuzzy bag are all the rage in the City of Lights.

Influencer Emmanuelle Koffi wore a full Dior ensemble to the fashion house’s show.

GARAGE Magazine’s Fashion Director Gabriella Karefa-Johnson gave bold tie-dye separates a whirl.

This sporty-chic Dior jacket was especially popular on day one (Vogue China’s Editor-In-Chief Margaret Zhang was also spotted in it).

Too cold to wear your strappy heels solo? Team the shoes with warm socks — problem solved.