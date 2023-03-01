Milan Fashion Week featured many celebrity appearances and incredible street style, but some of this season’s best satorial moments are still in the making. Now, Hollywood stars, fashion editors, and tastemakers have landed at the next and final destination on the Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 tour: Paris. The A-lister outfits to emerge from the front row at runway shows, thus far, are elegant, bold, and daring. Take actor Emma Mackey mastering the hooded gown fashion trend, or Zoë Kravitz looking like the ultimate cool girl in sky-high platform heels — both women were spotted at the Saint Laurent show.

Meanwhile, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave us plenty of ideas on how to wear a model-approved brown outfit — the key is layering in a luxe cropped coco-colored jacket — while Blackpink star Jisoo reminded us to wear more color with a spectacular purple gown at Dior’s Fall/Winter 2023 show. With more luxury houses yet to show — keep your eyes on Valentino and Louis Vuitton March 5 and 6, respectively — all the aforementioned celebrity appearances feel like just the start of a fashion-filled week.

Below, TZR is tracking every celebrity front row style you won’t want to miss. Bookmark this post, too, as fresh looks will be added in daily.

Zoë Kravitz

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

A Saint Laurent runway show wouldn’t be the same if Kravitz wasn’t sitting front row — she’s the house’s ultimate muse and always wears the label at press events. The actor styled a mini dress over a pair of shiny tights, taking it from a NSFW look to a high-fashion moment.

Dua Lipa

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The singer was last spotted at the GCDS show in Milan and now seems to be in town enjoying the Paris Fashion Week festivities. She opted for all black — her slim leather coat is absolutely sumptuous.

Olivia Wilde

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Wilde, who doesn’t often attend runway shows, made time in her busy schedule to drop by Saint Laurent in all black.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

We love a warm, chocolate-brown outfit and Huntington-Whiteley nailed the look perfectly.

Adwoa Aboah

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

You can never go wrong with an oversized blazer and silky separates, as seen on Aboah.

Natalia Dyer

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Dyer shielded her eyes from the flashing cameras with a pair of sunglasses, which also added a celebrity cool factor to her leather jacket and chevon skirt look.

Emma Mackey

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Mackey mastered the hooded gown fashion trend at Saint Laurent.

Gal Gadot

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

For the Dior Fall/Winter 2023 show, Gadot wore a Dior dress and shoes from the brand’s Cruise 2023 collection.

Charlize Theron

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Theron wore a Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 crystal beaded fringe dress with a cashmere coat and accessories, also from the house.

Jisoo

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Blackpink singer and dancer chose a Pre-Fall 2023 purple silk dress, along with a bag and shoes, from Dior.

Alexandra Daddario

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Daddario wore a Dior Spring/Summer 2023 embroidered black bustier with a black silk skirt.

Bella Ramsey

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

PSA to fans of The Last of Us: Ramsey was at Dior! She wore a Spring/Summer 2023 printed white and black cotton jumpsuit with accessories from the label.

Zhang Ziyi

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The actor — you’ll likely remember her from Memoirs of A Geisha — wore a white cotton shirt with a black leather skirt from Dior.

Elsa Hosk

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

For the Dior show, the model went with the label’s timeless 30 Montaigne Bar jacket styled with a matching skirt.