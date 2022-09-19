(Trends)

Hailey Bieber & Bella Hadid Agree: Everyone Needs These Pants In Their Wardrobe

Baggy in the best possible way.

By Jordan Goldberg
Matilda Djerf in parachute pants

If you’re obsessed with all things happening in the fashion world, you’ll notice the constant cycle of nostalgic trends making a comeback. Just this season alone, denim miniskirts and chunky silver pendant chokers from the ‘90s and early 2000s have become increasingly popular in fashion, taking over both social media and the runway. Now, something else from back in the day has secured its spot in the 2022 stratosphere: the parachute pant trend.

According to fashion expert and celebrity stylist Cindy Conroy, this buzzy bottom was initially trending in the ‘80s thanks to a popular musician. “The love affair [with parachute pants] was set aflame later in the [‘80s] decade thanks to rapper MC Hammer,” she tells TZR. “His flashy harem pants and energetic dance moves were the perfect pairing.” MC Hammer’s looks, alongside his beloved song “U Can’t Touch This,” became instant hits and fashion enthusiasts of the era quickly followed his lead.

Flash forward to 2022, the loose-fitting pants have, again, become one of the most beloved styles for summer and fall, with celebs including Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid incorporating pairs into their transitional weather wardrobes. “Celebs have been seen dabbling in the trend,” Conroy says, “They’ve mastered the balance between feminine chic and rocker edge — making all of us consider a baggy reform for our wardrobes.”

If you’re considering adding the sporty, loose-fitting bottom to your closet, you’ll find six ways to wear them — as well as TZR’s shopping picks for recreating the each look — ahead.

With A Cropped Tank

For an elevated feel, influencer Pernille Teisbaek styled her extra oversized parachute pants with a white tank top and cashmere sweater tied over her shoulders. To complete the outfit, she reached for her Prada Cleo shoulder bag and sporty white sneakers.

The Frankie Shop
Rya Balloon Cargo Pants
$99
The Row
Stockwell cashmere sweater
$1,250
Re/Done
Ribbed Tank
$95
Prada
Prada Cleo brushed leather shoulder bag
$2,900
Maison Margiela
x Reebok Club C Memory Of Shoes Leather Low-Top Sneakers
$350

With A Cropped Sweater

Transition the style from fall into winter by pairing them with cozy layers. Model Imani Randolph wore hers with a white button-down (aka the staple everyone needs in their wardrobe) underneath an asymmetrical knit. The perfect finishing touches? A playful shoulder bag and transparent sunglasses.

Djerf Avenue
Sporty Pants Green
$159
Dion Lee
Black Distressed Float Sweater
$1,035
R13
Ziggy cotton Oxford shirt
$495
Maison Margiela
Glam Slam Puffy Flap Shoulder Bag
$2,070

With An All-White Look

Whether you’re lounging around the house or running errands, this totally white outfit gives cool yet comfy vibes. Influencer Claire Most added her personal touch by styling the monochromatic look with sporty sneakers and a chain necklace.

Urban Outfitters
iets frans… Balloon Cargo Pant
$75
Bassike
+ NET SUSTAIN cutout organic cotton-jersey T-shirt
$195
New Balance
MADE in USA 993 Core
$200
Numbering
Gold #5731 Necklace
$230

With A Sweater Vest

For transitional weather months, combine trends by pairing a cozy sweater vest with oversized parachute pants to create a casual look for any weekend occasion. To give the relaxed ensemble a Y2K flare, influencer Courtnee Crews wore her Balenciaga Le Cagole crossbody bag.

Nike
Women's Utility Pants
$120
$98
GANNI
Logo Vest
$235
Skims
Boyfriend T-Shirt
$42
Balenciaga
Le Cagole XS Shoulder Bag Crocodile Embossed
$2,500

With A Corset Top

Style the silhouette for a night out by swapping your T-shirts for a sultry corset top. Then, of course, slip into a pair of kitten heels and add oversized hoops.

Rails
Emmie Pant
$148
Fleur Du Mal
Hamptons Bustier
$245
Missoma
Medium Molten Hoop Earrings
$149
The Attico
Devon patent-leather mules
$760

With Coordinating Neutrals

Follow It-girl Matilda Djerf’s lead by creating a fall-inspired ensemble with color-blocked neutrals. She reached for beige parachute pants and a cream T-shirt for a casual affect. And while she accented the pairing with an oversized Goyard, any colorful tote bag will do.

Dion Lee
Parachute drawstring-detail relaxed-fit mid-rise cotton trousers
$530
AGOLDE
Adine Shrunken Tee
$88
Goyard
Goyard Sky Blue Goyardine Canvas & Chevroches Calfskin Artois MM Bag
$3,536
TKEES
Mini Neons
$50