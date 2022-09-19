If you’re obsessed with all things happening in the fashion world, you’ll notice the constant cycle of nostalgic trends making a comeback. Just this season alone, denim miniskirts and chunky silver pendant chokers from the ‘90s and early 2000s have become increasingly popular in fashion, taking over both social media and the runway. Now, something else from back in the day has secured its spot in the 2022 stratosphere: the parachute pant trend.

According to fashion expert and celebrity stylist Cindy Conroy, this buzzy bottom was initially trending in the ‘80s thanks to a popular musician. “The love affair [with parachute pants] was set aflame later in the [‘80s] decade thanks to rapper MC Hammer,” she tells TZR. “His flashy harem pants and energetic dance moves were the perfect pairing.” MC Hammer’s looks, alongside his beloved song “U Can’t Touch This,” became instant hits and fashion enthusiasts of the era quickly followed his lead.

Flash forward to 2022, the loose-fitting pants have, again, become one of the most beloved styles for summer and fall, with celebs including Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid incorporating pairs into their transitional weather wardrobes. “Celebs have been seen dabbling in the trend,” Conroy says, “They’ve mastered the balance between feminine chic and rocker edge — making all of us consider a baggy reform for our wardrobes.”

(+) (+) Gotham/GC Images INFO 1/2

If you’re considering adding the sporty, loose-fitting bottom to your closet, you’ll find six ways to wear them — as well as TZR’s shopping picks for recreating the each look — ahead.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

With A Cropped Tank

For an elevated feel, influencer Pernille Teisbaek styled her extra oversized parachute pants with a white tank top and cashmere sweater tied over her shoulders. To complete the outfit, she reached for her Prada Cleo shoulder bag and sporty white sneakers.

With A Cropped Sweater

Transition the style from fall into winter by pairing them with cozy layers. Model Imani Randolph wore hers with a white button-down (aka the staple everyone needs in their wardrobe) underneath an asymmetrical knit. The perfect finishing touches? A playful shoulder bag and transparent sunglasses.

With An All-White Look

Whether you’re lounging around the house or running errands, this totally white outfit gives cool yet comfy vibes. Influencer Claire Most added her personal touch by styling the monochromatic look with sporty sneakers and a chain necklace.

With A Sweater Vest

For transitional weather months, combine trends by pairing a cozy sweater vest with oversized parachute pants to create a casual look for any weekend occasion. To give the relaxed ensemble a Y2K flare, influencer Courtnee Crews wore her Balenciaga Le Cagole crossbody bag.

With A Corset Top

Style the silhouette for a night out by swapping your T-shirts for a sultry corset top. Then, of course, slip into a pair of kitten heels and add oversized hoops.

With Coordinating Neutrals

Follow It-girl Matilda Djerf’s lead by creating a fall-inspired ensemble with color-blocked neutrals. She reached for beige parachute pants and a cream T-shirt for a casual affect. And while she accented the pairing with an oversized Goyard, any colorful tote bag will do.