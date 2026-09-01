In our Packed To Perfection series, TZR follows industry tastemakers to local haunts and far-flung destinations alike to see — and shop! — what they’re wearing while out and about in the world.

Jenna Perry is easily one of the biggest names in the beauty biz. Even if you don’t recognize the celebrity hair colorist by name, you’ve almost certainly seen her work — from Kaia Gerber’s new ‘90s-inspired blonde highlights to Margaret Qualley’s dark chocolate brown locks. Needless to say, Perry spends plenty of time behind the glam chair. But this summer, she traded the salon for Greece, jetting off on a well-deserved vacation with one of her best friends, Ray Ray.

“We planned the entire trip only three weeks before we left, which gave it this wonderfully spontaneous feeling,” Perry tells TZR. “We wanted somewhere that could be relaxing, fun, and beautiful without feeling overly planned.” The friends ultimately split their time between Paros and Antiparos, craving a quintessential Greek summer filled with long golden hours, crystal-blue water, delicious food, and beautiful art — essentially, days with no real itinerary.

Before the trip, Perry paid a visit to namesake designer Emily Dawn Long’s New York City studio in search of looks for her Greece getaway. “I think the pieces I chose from her collection really set the tone for everything I packed: feminine, flirty, and playful, but still effortless,” says Perry, who describes herself as low-maintenance when traveling somewhere warm. Breezy, unfussy outfits that can take the colorist from the beach straight to dinner with minimal effort were key — think a skirt thrown over a bathing suit, something sheer, or a tiny top.

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Laid-back as she may be, Perry does have one packing rule of thumb: two bathing suits per day. “I stand firmly by it,” she says. “There’s something chic about changing into a fresh suit in the afternoon, and in the summer, a bathing suit is essentially the foundation of my wardrobe.”

Overall, the hair expert was pleased with her lineup of outfits, which she says came together very instinctively. There is, however, one look she feels she knocked out of the park: an all-red ensemble worn for a day of shopping in Antiparos. “I wore a red tube bikini top by Los Angeles Apparel with my favorite vintage red skirt by Plein Sud that I found in France, and my Khaite Billie bucket bag,” she explains. “It was monochromatic, feminine, and completely practical.”

According to Perry, the best travel looks need to work with whatever is on the agenda. “When I’m shopping for clothes, I want to be able to slip things on and off easily, so being lightly dressed made the whole day feel easy. I could walk all day, try things on without a production, stop somewhere for lunch, and still feel put together.” While in Antiparos, the heat dictated how Perry got dressed. “I found myself wanting less fabric, less makeup, less fuss. When the surroundings are that beautiful, you really don’t need much.” Her overall vibe during the trip? Simplicity.

Below, take a closer look at some of Perry’s favorite looks from her recent Greece getaway.

Beach Outing

Courtesy Of Jenna Perry

“I bought this dress on the beach. It was perfect to throw on over my swimsuit and wear on the boat.”

Golden Hour

Courtesy Of Jenna Perry

“For golden hour, I wore the Kingsley Dress by Emily Dawn Long. We walked to the other side of the island and watched the sunset.”

Shopping Day

Courtesy Of Jenna Perry

“I shopped around Antiparos in my favorite red skirt by Plein Sud, a Los Angeles Apparel bikini top, the Billie bucket bag by Khaite, and a chain belt that I’ve had since I was a teenager.”

Casual Afternoon

Courtesy Of Jenna Perry

“I wore the Spoiled Boys tee by Emily Dawn Long more than once on this trip. This time, I paired it with a skirt by Dôen and a pink pouch that lives inside my Louis Vuitton Speedy Bag.”