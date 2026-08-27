Summer 2025 left little to the imagination. Barely-there, booty-baring bikinis dominated beaches and pools everywhere, as seemingly everyone embraced the motto: sun’s out, buns out. This summer, however, the tides have turned. Cheeky bikinis haven’t disappeared entirely, but Gen Z is increasingly covering up, trading skimpy bottoms for swim shorts and skirts.

No, the thong bikini isn’t dead — far from it. “Thongs and ultra-cheeky bikini bottoms remain important for certain brands and consumers, particularly for tanning and for those drawn to their figure-enhancing silhouettes,” explains Rebecca Saygi, a swimwear strategist at WGSN. However, she’s seen firsthand a shift toward more coverage, which she believes is fueled in part by the wider revival of Y2K and ‘90s fashion.

Boyshorts and micro shorts are gaining particular momentum, according to the expert. In fact, WGSN catwalk data from Spring/Summer 2027 Miami Swim Week reported a 10% increase in bikini shorts, leading Saygi to anticipate the trend will extend well beyond summer 2026. Google search data tells a similar story. Over the past month, “non-cheeky bikini bottom” was a breakout search, while searches for “very cheeky bikini bottoms” increased 50% over the past three months.

The growing popularity of more covered-up bottoms isn’t purely aesthetic, either. “Their appeal also reflects the way consumers increasingly want swimwear to work beyond the beach: younger consumers are styling bikini shorts with oversized T-shirts or coordinating with summer tops to work as modular sets, while their added coverage and support make them a practical option for lake and river swimming, paddle boarding, and other active water and wellness holidays,” Saygi notes.

Daniela Guevara, WYouth’s social media manager, is among the Gen Z shoppers happily embracing the extra coverage. “I’ve never felt comfortable in thong or cheeky bikinis because I do have a small butt, so not being able to fill in a cheeky bikini has made me stray away from going to the beach or lounging by the pool,” she tells TZR. Guevara also sees the swim shorts trend as an extension of fashion’s newfound love of hot pants and micro shorts. “I think there’s also something so nostalgic about little board shorts — reminds me of old Roxy ads,” she continues.

Guevara is onto something with the Roxy reference. According to Saygi, the rise of bikini shorts fits neatly into several broader trends shaping 2026 — from Gen Z’s continued appetite for 2000s nostalgia, driven by the revival of iconic surf and Y2K brands (she points to Roxy and Billabong), to the ongoing influence of sportscore-inspired fashion. “Bikini shorts sit at the intersection of these trends, combining the nostalgic appeal of surf culture with a sporty, versatile silhouette that feels relevant to how consumers are dressing now,” the swimwear specialist explains.

Not every Gen Zer was immediately sold on swim shorts and skirts, though. Julia Thompson, a senior PCA assistant at Moda Operandi, was initially reluctant to try the look. “I started gravitating towards them last summer but was hesitant to try because I didn’t know how I would look in a boy short style,” she explains. But when she came across Solid & Striped’s gingham swim shorts, she was smitten enough to give the trend a try.

Left On Friday has also seen customers seeking out more full-coverage swimwear, particularly those with active lifestyles. “Coming from our backgrounds in athletic product design, we knew women were living active lives — surfing, playing beach volleyball, chasing kids, paddling, going from the pool to a patio — and they wanted swimwear that actually stayed put,” Laura Low Ah Kee and Shannon Savage, founders and former Lululemon executives, explain. “Customers shifted from asking, ‘How does this look while lying down?’ to ‘Can I actually move, feel powerful, and have fun in this without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction?’”

On that note, Gen Z content creator Amelia Edmondson feels people are starting to care more about actually swimming than having a cheeky swimwear moment. “I personally love the shorts because yes, they're modest, but I also love to play beach volleyball and stay active so it's nice not having to worry about everything shifting when I’m moving around,” she shares. Edmondson also finds the bottoms more flattering than the classic bikini shape.

Meanwhile, though Monday Swimwear hasn’t seen a decline in thong bikinis, founders Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman note that women increasingly want options beyond cheeky silhouettes. “Coverage is so personal and can also depend on the occasion,” they share. “Sometimes you want a little more coverage and other times you want to show more skin.” For the swimwear experts, it’s about offering silhouettes across different coverage levels that still feel flattering, elevated, and sexy.

Ultimately, the thong bikini isn’t going anywhere — but full-coverage bottoms, such as swim shorts and skirts, are giving the cheeky silhouette a run for its money. Take it from Gen Z: You needn’t bare it all to look cool.