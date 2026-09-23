Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

In case you’ve missed it, Crocs are cool again, and no one has proven that better than the company’s latest ambassador, actor and certified it girl Odessa A’zion. “You can honestly find a Croc for anything. It’s unbelievable how many different options they have,” the 26-year-old tells TZR. “There’s clogs, and I think even Heely Crocs, and flip-flops. You can wear them with anything.”

A’zion’s partnership with the footwear brand is just the latest part of her whirlwind 2026. Since starring in HBO’s I Love LA with Rachel Sennott, Josh Hutcherson, and more last fall, the California native went on to appear alongside Timothée Chalamet in the blockbuster film Marty Supreme, receive a nomination for an Actor Award, join the cast of Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85, pose for several major fashion magazine cover shoots, release new solo music, attend her first Met Gala (dressed in Alessandro Michele’s Valentino, of course), and party with Madonna in the “Danceteria” music video — seriously, that all happened in about a year.

But just because A’zion has been in the spotlight more recently doesn’t mean she’s letting her fame impact her sense of self — especially when it comes to her style. “My personal style is mainly about comfort for me,” she says. “But then sometimes I’ll try things and step out of my comfort zone and see what else I have in my closet.” The star is the first to admit she’s not trying to be someone she’s not or impress the Hollywood crowd. In fact, even her taste for formal ensembles doesn’t differ too much from her everyday attire.

“I’m usually wearing just jeans and a shirt, or all black, which I’m doing right now. But I also just like all black,” she says. “I’ll wear that even if it’s, like, a carpet.”

Whether she’s at the Golden Globes or racing to set for Season 2 of I Love LA, A’zion is truly consistent with her color palette (or lack thereof), typically only opting for a burst of vibrancy via vintage graphic tees (she specifically loves a Bob Marley style, which she often wears inside out when a look calls for a plain top). Much of her grayscale dressing strategy comes from convenience, she admits. But it’s something she’s working on: “I’m kind of always in a rush. What I should be doing is figuring out what I’m going to wear the day before. I will say, I wore this jacket last night, so that’s what made me know I wanted to wear it today.”

(+) Courtesy of Odessa A'zion (+) Courtest of Odessa A'zion INFO 1/2

It’s also a detour from her younger self’s preferences. As a little girl, A’zion remembers being “obsessed with my hot pink Crocs. No matter what I was wearing, I would wear my hot pink Crocs with it,” says the star. “It was always a really funny combination.”

That sense of humor hasn’t left her wardrobe, though. Another go-to in the actor’s everyday arsenal is a pair of comical socks — a set printed with Spam cans on it, to be exact. “I try to always wear a pair of funny socks. If it’s not a vintage striped sock, then it’s weird and silly,” she laughs.

To further zhuzh up her monochromatic outfits, A’zion tends to lean on accessories — particularly her sentimental ring stacks. “I collect a ring per project as a little memento,” she explains. “But I haven’t been wearing as many recently because it depends on what I’m filming. If I’m filming something where I’m not wearing that much jewelry, then I just won’t have my jewelry on me. But usually, love.”

Below, see all the unexpected wardrobe staples A’zion depends on, from the soundstage to a casual hang with friends and beyond.