And just like that, award show season is underway. Hot on the heels of the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards, celebrities are back on the red carpet for the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Indeed, on Jan. 11, Hollywood’s biggest stars across film and television trickled into the Beverly Hilton, delivering some seriously glamorous fashion moments.

Brittany Snow was an early arriver this year. Always understanding the red carpet assignment, The Beast In Me actor was outfitted in a strapless white gown from Danielle Frankel, styled by Yael Quint. Meanwhile, another notable name who knocked it out of the sartorial park was Blackpink’s Lisa. The White Lotus star was clad in a gauzy black sheer dress from Jacquemus’ Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Nobody Wants This’ Justine Lupe followed the singer’s lead, hitting the red carpet in a see-through ruffled dress courtesy of Armani Privé. With naked dressing continuing to go strong, there will likely be plenty more celebrities tapping into the trend tonight.

On that note, scroll ahead to feast your eyes on the must-see fashion moments from the 2026 Golden Globes. Don’t forget to refresh this post — TZR will add in more images as celebrities continue to arrive.

Brittany Snow

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

In Danielle Frankel.

Lisa

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

In Jacquemus.

Justine Lupe

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

In Armani Privé.

Olandria Carthen

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.