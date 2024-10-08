Out of all the months on the calendar, one could argue October is one of the best — if not the best. It’s chilly but not freezing. It’s spooky season. It’s also a really good month for the style scene. Sure, the runway madness may be over (as of last week), but the October fashion news is sure to keep you feeling sartorially inspired, thanks to the new collaborations, seasonal campaigns, and more industry happenings.

Let’s begin with the month’s limited-edition collections. Gap is back with another collab, this time with industry darling Cult Gaia. From chic jackets to cozy loungewear, the line is replete with cold-weather essentials for women and kids (a mother-daughter matching moment, perhaps?). And speaking of outerwear, LUAR and Moose Knuckles came together to design a winter-ready collection of super warm, statement-making coats. As for brand campaigns, British fashion house Burberry really outdid itself with its new ad, tapping celebrities like Barry Keoghan, Cara Delevingne, and Olivia Colman (among other famous folks across the fashion, film, music, and sports worlds).

Before revealing too many deets, scroll ahead to read up on October’s most pressing fashion news. Check back on this post throughout the month, as TZR will update it with even more sartorial info.

Louis Vuitton Launches Its First Permanent Tableware Collection

Courtesy Of Louis Vuitton

Tableware has never looked so stylish, thanks to Louis Vuitton. On Oct. 7, the French fashion house introduced its first permanent dinnerware line, which includes two porcelain collections, Constellation and Splendor, as well as a cutlery set, Rivet. “These new collections reflect the creativity and expertise of a House that makes every moment a shared experience: the graphic spirit of Monogram flowers on fine porcelain, hand-blown glass, the Épi motif on sparkling silver or the LV initials illuminated in fine gold,” the press release said. “Each piece fuses the heritage of the House with contemporaneity, celebrating the art of living in the Louis Vuitton way.” The label’s new tableware is made for those who love throwing extravagant dinner parties — so consider starting your holiday shopping a bit early this year.

Gap & Cult Gaia Launch A Collab

From LoveShackFancy to Dôen, Gap is collaborating with all the cool-girl brands these days. Now, it’s Cult Gaia’s turn. On Oct. 10, the two labels will drop a 35-piece holiday collection. “Reimagining Gap’s classic icons through Cult Gaia’s lens has been an amazing journey,” said Jasmin Larian Hekmat, founder and designer of Cult Gaia, in a press release. “The collaboration brought together Gap’s classics and everyday wearability with Cult Gaia’s sculptural and artistic approach, merging our two distinct creative forces.” Key styles in the line include a denim bustier ($88), leather pants ($498), and a vegan fur coat ($328). Pro tip: Set an alarm in your phone to shop the collection because it’s sure to sell out fast.

Burberry Releases A Seasonal Campaign

Courtesy Of Burberry

Winter is quickly drawing near, and Burberry’s latest ad will likely inspire you to go coat shopping. On Oct. 8, the luxury label unveiled its outerwear campaign, titled “It’s Always Burberry Weather.” For the imagery, shot by Alasdair McLellan, the brand enlisted not just one celebrity but seven — including Barry Keoghan, Cara Delevingne, Olivia Colman, Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze, Little Simz, and Zhang Jingyi. The starry cast donned Burberry’s new iterations of its key outerwear silhouettes, such as its trench, parka, and puffer, to name a few.

Lili Claspe Taps Jasmine Tookes For A Collection

Jewelry brand Lili Claspe tapped model and style guru Jasmine Tookes for a collaboration, which launches on Oct. 10. “Creating this collection with Jasmine has been an absolute dream!” Lili Claspe’s founder and designer, Stephanie Tchamanian, said in a statement. “Our friendship is all about that fashion-forward energy, inspired by the quintessential ‘90s supermodels we adore and our shared love for technical design.” Priced from $100 to $500, the offerings include luxe necklaces, rings, earrings, brooches, and belts, all of which are made to wear from day to night.

Jenny Bird Opens A Pop-Up In NYC

If you’ve never seen Jenny Bird’s stunning pieces IRL, this month is the time to do so. The cult-favorite Canadian jewelry label opened up its first pop-up in New York City, located at 21 Spring Street in Nolita. Dubbed “The Shop” (as the namesake designer calls it), the 700 square-foot storefront has its beloved baubles, as well as a few exclusive styles for the boutique. Find the shop’s hours here.

Lola Tung Fronts Coachtopia’s Campaign

Courtesy Of Coachtopia

Lola Tung has cemented herself as a fashion It girl to watch, as further confirmed by her latest partnership. On Oct. 8, The Summer I Turned Pretty star fronted Coachtopia’s “The Wasted Parts” campaign, which spotlights the launch of the brand’s Alter/Ego collection, a line of five bags. The carryalls are made using leftover leather scraps from Coach’s signature looks, including the Tabby, Brooklyn, and Hampton. “Since we launched Coachtopia in April 2023, our mission has been to pioneer circularity in fashion by reimagining waste, design and the end of life of our products — and the Alter/Ego collection is another step forward in that mission,” Joon Silverstein, SVP global marketing and sustainability at Coach and head of Coachtopia, said in a statement.

LUAR & Moose Knuckles Drop A Collection

Debuting on the runway at New York Fashion Week last Feb., the long-awaited Moose Knuckles and LUAR collaboration is here. “It’s so exciting to be working with a brand that champions innovation, technology, and design,” LUAR’s founder and creative director Raul Lopez shared in a press release. “Those themes are always at the forefront throughout my design process, making this partnership feel so organic.” Melding fashion and function, the collection reimagined the New York brand’s hallmark silhouettes with leather, Mongolian wool, and the outerwear company’s signature weather-resistant Nyluxe material. The result: Winter-ready coats and bags.

Hollywood Authentic & N. Peal Team Up

Courtesy Of Hollywood Authentic

Amp up your fall knitwear drawer with a piece from the new collection between luxury cashmere brand N. Peal and Hollywood Authentic, a publication launched by esteemed photographer Greg Williams. “The Hollywood Authentic x N.Peal collection takes its inspiration from many sources; N.Peal’s list of legendary customers, our favorite artists, movies and of course photographs,” Williams stated in a press release. Reimagining our favorite knitwear pieces, this capsule collection pays tribute to the style icons of the silver screen.” Catered to all genders, the line features cozy looks like fitted turtlenecks and oversized pullovers.