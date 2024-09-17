Fact: There’s no better way to express yourself than through jewelry. For some, that entails sprinkling quirky, colorful pieces into their outfit, while others may be partial to the classic nature of a polished pearl necklace. The only caveat? Baubles can cost you a pretty penny. This is where affordable jewelry brands come into play. These budget-friendly labels offer up an array of eye-catching styles that won’t make a dent in your wallet — a win-win.

First things first — when shopping for inexpensive yet luxe jewelry, Clare Ngai, the founder of BONBONWHIMS, says gold-plated pieces are durable but still cost significantly less than solid gold jewelry. The brand’s Mini Lucky Charm Collection, for instance, is made of said materials as well as hand-painted candy-colored enamel. “We’ve had many repeat customers write to us and say they’ve worn them generously over two years, and they haven’t tarnished at all,” she tells TZR. Emma Oslac and Jordanna Boskovich, the founders of Jordan Road, echo Ngai, explaining that in addition to gold-plated pieces, gold vermeil is a good option to consider. The difference between the two? “Gold plating is gold that has been adhered to brass, and gold vermeil is gold that has been adhered to silver,” they say.

And much like pricey fine jewelry, properly caring for these pieces will ensure they last as long as possible. “I always let my customers know in full transparency that any jewelry that’s not solid gold will tarnish over time; that's why you shouldn't wear them in the shower and should avoid getting any sunscreen, oils, or lotions on them,” notes Ngai. Another insider tip: “I love to keep all of my jewelry in a wooden box with multiple compartments — it keeps them safe from humidity and prevents them from tangling,” Oak + Luna’s Brand Director Natalie Azulay.

Because the market is saturated with new labels, TZR cut through the noise by breaking down seven must-know affordable jewelry brands, ahead.

EP Jewels

It’s almost hard to believe EP Jewels’ founder, Evangelina Petrakis, is only 21 years old. And the success she’s seen with the label, which she launched in 2021, is nothing short of impressive. According to Business Insider, EP Jewels made one million dollars in less than two years. This jaw-dropping profit is all thanks to social media, which has helped put the brand on the map, as Petrakis shares the products through try-on videos while also providing styling tips for followers.

“Our products are made of a durable base metal, 925 genuine sterling silver,” Petrakis tells TZR. “The plating options, which provide a beautiful finish over the sterling silver, can be 14k gold, rose gold, or rhodium.” As for its bestsellers, the founder points to the JUMBO, LETTERS, and NUMBERS collections. “We believe customers love these styles because they make the perfect personalized statements and pair well with a necklace stack.”

Jordan Road

Jordan Road was founded by the aforementioned mother daughter-duo, both of whom have creative backgrounds; Emma has been an interior designer for 25 years, while Jordanna graduated from Parsons School of Design. In 2017, they joined forces to launch the brand, which has garnered quite the celebrity fan base over the years — Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez included. Based in California, Jordan Road is best known for its Monaco Hoops. “They are super chunky hoops that are lightweight and easy to wear every day,” the founders explain. Meanwhile, its Coco Earrings went viral after Bieber was pictured wearing them on numerous occasions. The dainty necklaces are, too, the perfect addition to every ensemble, whether dressy or casual.

Carina Hardy

When you’re the daughter of esteemed jewelry designer John Hardy, you’re bound to follow in his footsteps. Yes, Hardy’s daughter Carina is making her own mark on the industry. She introduced her inaugural jewelry brand, Elppin, in 2018 before later renaming it in 2024. Collaborating with her partner, Tavish, Carina Hardy’s eponymous brand boasts fine and demi-fine jewelry handcrafted in Bali. With styles starting at $70, the latter category includes standout looks like hammered textured rings, pearl-adorned dangly earrings, and lily pad pendant necklaces.

Omnis Studios

Stylist Alyssa Sutter introduced Omnis Studios after noticing a gap in the market for unisex jewelry brands. Since launching in 2020, the Los Angeles-based label, loved by Justin Bieber and Joe Jonas, has earned a reputation for its gender-free silver baubles. Priced from $65 to $445, the collection includes chain necklaces, spiral hoops, and pearl bracelets. And for maximalist shoppers, it’ll be tough to resist the silly charm necklaces, which feature motifs like gummy bears, mushrooms, and dice.

Celeste Starre

If you’re drawn to colorful jewelry, Celeste Starre’s pieces are sure to tickle your fancy. Founded by jewelry wiz Andraya Kenton, who was formerly the co-founder of MeMe London for eight years, the brand specializes in pendant necklaces with an “I Am” mantra engraved on each. “Our customers love the daily reminder to call in their best selves with these mantras,” explains the founder. She adds, “We have seen a continued rise in demand for pieces with semi-precious stones and crystals with healing properties, helping us to manifest the life of our dreams.”

Oak + Luna

Those with a soft spot for personalized jewelry shouldn’t sleep on the looks from Oak + Luna. There’s the option to customize its pieces with your name, initials, or a special date. And if you can’t decide on a specific style, turn to its most popular look: The Inez Necklace. “It’s delicate yet offers many design options, including personalization, of course,” Azulay notes. “What makes it truly unique are the dynamic choices you can make with the diamond sizes and shapes, along with the enamel hearts.”

BONBONWHIMS

BONBONWHIMS’ creations are sure to spark joy. That’s because the brand churns out smile-inducing jewelry, its most sought-after collection being the Pop Drop. “Our early-day customers all remember the swift rise in popularity of our enamel Pop Drop Earrings that have been worn by so many It girls, from Kylie Jenner to Amelia Gray,” says Ngai. More recently, BONBONWHIMS debuted the crystals-encrusted micropave version of the pieces. “I think customers love the whimsical element of the soda tab [style in the line], which is pretty much synonymous with BONBONWHIMS at this point.”