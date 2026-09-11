This morning, Michael Kors brought major star power to the Museum of Modern Art’s sun-drenched courtyard for his Spring 2027 runway show. The designer presented his latest collection to a chic group at New York Fashion Week, including Rachel Zoe, Lisa Rinna, and Gabrielle Union. Each dressed for the occasion in their most elegant Kors outfits, which uniquely stood out by making various fashion statements with a modern feel.

Surrounded by blooming white flowers and green leaves, Rinna popped in a bright red feathered minidress while Gabrielle Union took a more demure approach with a matching long dress and jacket. Zoe — fresh from the launch of her new edit for What Goes Around Comes Around — soared in a one-sleeved gray dress and platform sandals. The same style was also worn by Kathryn Newton, whose look featured a red rose print that was both romantic and garden-worthy. Purple reigned for Jane Krakowski, who wore a monochrome suit that perfectly complemented Kors’ latest accessories.

Of course, more minimalist looks also stood out with the help of fabric details like draping and layered textures. Kors’ new campaign star Lea Michele was all business in a black blazer and skirt, while Olivia Munn wore a slick leather trench coat and heels. That same theme was present on the runway, where models including Alex Consani and Anok Yai wore stark suiting, classic sweaters, midi skirts, and cutout dresses. Naturally, Kors leaned into his love of the ‘70s and ‘80s with knotted belts, angular satchels, and the long pendant necklaces he’s spotlighted for several seasons, bringing a welcome sense of nostalgia.

Below, discover all the stars who soaked up the sun in Kors’ Spring 2027 front row.

Lisa Rinna

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna made a statement in the front row in a red minidress covered in feathers. The frothy piece was the center of her outfit, which also included white block-heeled pumps and oversized sunglasses.

Rachel Zoe

Stephanie Augello/WWD/Getty Images

Just after revealing her new What Goes Around Comes Around curation, Rachel Zoe was in the front row of Kors’ show wearing a gray one-sleeved dress. The Zoe Report’s founder and editor-at-large added her go-to sunglasses, a thick cuff, and soaring platform sandals to finish the look.

Gabrielle Union

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Vibrant red was Gabrielle Union’s color of choice for the Kors show. The actor wore a floor-length dress and matching draped coat in the same hue, which stylist Thomas Christos Kikis finished with gold and black acrylic bangles.

Olivia Munn

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

While braving the September heat, Olivia Munn wore a black leather coat. The actor matched the double-breasted style with pointed-toe pumps and an East-West shoulder bag.

Lea Michele

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Fresh off her role in Kors’ Fall 2026 campaign, Lea Michele arrived in a black blazer and ankle-length skirt. Both pieces were framed by stiletto-heeled pumps, rectangular sunglasses, and a rounded shoulder bag.

Jane Krakowski

Stephanie Augello/WWD/Getty Images

Jane Krakowski was elegantly dressed in a deep purple suit and shirt that her 30 Rock character Jenna Maroney would definitely approve of. The actor added white pumps and a large black top-handled bag to her monochrome outfit.

Kathryn Newton

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Kathryn Newton wore a one-sleeved red dress covered in a rose print for her latest front row appearance. The actor’s look was cleanly worn with black square-toed pumps and a matching clutch, allowing her frock’s floral pattern to take center stage.