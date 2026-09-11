Rachel Zoe has always loved vintage fashion, so it was a no-brainer that she’d team up with What Goes Around Comes Around for her latest role. The founder and editor-at-large of The Zoe Report has joined the resale platform as its new Style Director, where she will curate its latest styling presentations, seasonal collections, and special projects and events through her glamorous, keen eye. Joining forces with What Goes Around Comes Around came naturally to Zoe, who’s a longtime friend of the store’s co-founders Gerard Maione and Seth Weisser.

“Everyone knows I love vintage,” Zoe exclusively told The Zoe Report at her announcement launch party during New York Fashion Week on Thursday night. “I’ve known the founders, Seth and Gerard, forever. We’ve been shopping, collaborating; they’ve been buying for me. They’ve helped me pull for my clients as a stylist forever. It was a very organic partnership.”

In addition to Zoe’s new title, she also revealed her first curation. Named The Rachel Zoe Edit, her lineup includes styles picked from the WGACA archives that customers can shop on WhatGoesAroundNYC.com and in-person. Last night’s event at the Wooster Street boutique included the reveal of her edited looks, which featured embellished and embroidered maxi dresses, fluffy faux and vintage fur coats, and layered pendants that channeled Zoe’s own bohemian style. The extensive lineup includes Jean Paul Gaultier, Yves Saint Laurent, and John Galliano-era Dior pieces, as well as plenty of Chanel jewelry — a longtime Zoe favorite.

(+) Rachel Zoe, Natalie DeBanco, and Caitlin Collins. BFA/Mike Vitelli (+) The Rachel Zoe Edit at What Goes Around Comes Around. BFA/Mike Vitelli INFO 1/2

“It was so simple,” Zoe said of curating her archival pieces, “because Gerard knows me so well, and knows my style and knows what I’m going to want. We just pulled all of these with his team. I tweaked a couple things, but we really did it collaboratively. It was so easy and so fun. It’s literally endless what I could style here. I could do another 50 mannequins in 20 minutes!”

Seth Weisser, Rachel Zoe, and Gerard Maione. BFA/Mike Vitelli

Zoe’s celebratory party began her marathon sprint for NYFW, where she’ll view new Spring 2027 collections and film episodes for the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.