Like clockwork, a new season calls for a wardrobe refresh — in other words, ushering in timely prints, textures, and colors. But if you think about it, your home deserves the same treatment. As a fashion writer with a penchant for interiors (see my Los Angeles apartment here), I’m a firm believer in this philosophy, which is why I’m planning to give my space a little fall upgrade. And no, I’m not talking about swapping out heavy furniture, but rather making a few easy tweaks that pack a major punch.

According to Taniya Nayak, an interior designer and TJ Maxx and Marshalls’ home style expert, accessories play a significant role in refreshing your space for a new season. She specifically points to decorative accents like lamps, marble bowls, vases, and picture frames. “As a designer, I’ll usually have a concept board,” Nayak tells TZR during a recent TJ Maxx and Marshalls brand trip. When shopping at either retailer, she keeps her mood board top of mind while also making sure she can see everything in her cart at once. “Because then if you're looking at it and it all feels like too much of the same, you can throw in a metallic or wood finish — something to break it up,” she suggests.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt to incorporate a few fall interior trends into your abode, either. According to Nayak, rich, dark tones are replacing bleached wood, while vintage-inspired pieces are also taking center stage this season. “Mixing and matching, and the more personality you can showcase, is great,” Nayak adds.

Below, find more tips for refreshing your space this fall.

Clashing Textures

In home design, textures matter as much as colors, Nayak notes. Mixing materials can make an even bigger impact, adding depth to a space while preventing it from feeling one-dimensional. Think a velvet pouf paired with a smooth marble tray or a fluffy rug juxtaposed with a wooden chair. And the best part? You needn’t overhaul your entire space to experiment with different textures — simply swapping out a few accents, like throw pillows or blankets, can completely change the look of a room.

Non-Traditional Autumn Colors

Much like your wardrobe, incorporating too many traditional fall and winter colors into your home can feel overly festive. “People get nervous about the red and green combo,” says Nayak. “The best way to approach it is to think about the various shades of that specific color.” For instance, instead of fire-engine red, consider a moodier burgundy or maroon. Come fall, Nayak is also drawn to rich shades like navy and oxblood, which she suggests breaking up with hints of beige.

Seasonal Prints

Working in a mix of timeless and playful autumnal prints — think moody plaid, classic stripes, and funky animal patterns — is an easy way to breathe new life into your space. Not only do these motifs add visual interest, but they also create a cozy, lived-in feel that’s especially desirable during the cooler months.