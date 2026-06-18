The Zoe Report’s 2026 Readers' Choice: The Best Pet Travel Accessories

Gone are the days when pet travel meant tossing a leash and a bowl into the car and hoping for the best. Today's pet accessories are designed with the same blend of style, functionality, and thoughtful craftsmanship that travelers expect from their own luggage and gear. From sleek carriers and luxury travel bags to innovative strollers and elevated everyday essentials, these products make adventures with furry companions easier — and considerably more chic. Ahead, discover the accessories readers swear by for keeping pets comfortable, safe, and ready for the journey ahead.

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Photos Courtesy of Airbuggy/Away/BÉIS/Celine/Cloud7/Diggs/Gucci/Lambwolf Collective/Louis Vuitton/Maxbone/MCM/Prada/Roverlund/Shaya Pets/Wild One