I’ve joked to my friends who have seen my slightly chaotic denim drawer that “they are all different!” And I mean what I say: I’m a firm believer that no two pairs of jeans are the same. Still, wearing true blues ad nauseam can get, well, kinda old — at least, that’s how I’ve been feeling lately. As such, I’m on a mission to explore some non-denim pants styles in 2025. New year, new fashion goals, right?

I typically gravitate towards slouchy pants with a high or mid-rise silhouette (read: nothing too tight). For winter, I’m captivated by bottoms rendered in chic, statement-making fabrics, such as velvet, silk, satin, and corduroy. One specific look at the top of my wishlist? DONNI’s The Velvet Simple Pant in Martini (the name really sold me, TBH). I’d pair these babies with a chunky sweater and leather or suede loafers for a casual outing.

My wardrobe is also lacking neutral, everyday trousers, like SIR.’s tailored taupe look. And because I’ve rekindled my love for the early aughts-inspired skirt-over-pants trend, Paloma Wool’s No 1391 bottoms — which feature trousers with a built-in skirt — have been living rent-free in my head since I first saw them debut on the brand’s website this season.

If you’re also down to dabble in anti-jeans bottoms, take a peek at 10 of my top picks, ahead.

La Ligne Alba Pant $325 See On La Ligne Anything with pockets is a yes in my book. And these high-shine cargo pants are in a league of their own. I like the idea of dressing them down with a white tee and cardigan draped around my shoulders.

High Sport Exclusive Long Kick Flared Stretch-Cotton Knit Pants $890 See On Moda Operandi These fiery red High Sport bottoms have been on my radar for a while now, and 2025 may be the year I finally scoop them up. I know they’re worth every penny, as a fellow fashion writer has raved about them (and I fully trust her recs).

Leset Kyoto Carpenter Pant $280 See On Leset A pair of pants I don’t have to tailor (I’m only 5’2”) is an automatic winner for me. Plus, this cropped carpenter style has a cool utilitarian vibe.

Paloma Wool No 1391 €275 See On Paloma Wool Here, the aforementioned skirt-over-pants piece from Paloma Wool. Because the separates are attached, all that’s left is picking out a top and shoes (I’d go with a fitted long-sleeve shirt and ballet flats).

Almina Concept Elastic Ankle Cargo Pants $138 See On Almina Concept I’m still riding the cargo pants train. Again, due to my petite frame, I’m always on the hunt for bottoms that don’t pool over my shoes — and this elastic ankle look fits the bill.

Dôen Bettie Pant $328 See On Dôen I can never resist a print-mixing moment. I’d marry these checkered trousers with a striped sweater for an eye-popping outfit.

Guest In Residence Tailored Trouser $695 See On Guest In Residence There’s nothing better than a bottom that looks elevated yet feels like pajamas. I have a sneaking suspicion that’s the case with these cashmere trousers from Guest In Residence.

DONNI The Velvet Simple Pant $342 See On DONNI See what I mean? These martini-colored velvet pants are so dreamy. I’d take styling notes from the model and opt for a lime green blouse or jacket.

SIR. Leonardo Tailored Trouser $490 See On SIR. Yes, these tailored trousers will likely be quite long on me, but I’d be willing to drop them off at my local seamstress. They give a model off-duty look, in my opinion.