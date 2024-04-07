I’m all for slipping into a fitting room to try on cute little blouses and breezy dresses. But I’ll be the first to admit that pant shopping is far from my favorite activity. Because when it comes down to it, locating a well-fitting, universally flattering, and comfortable trouser is often akin to finding a needle in a haystack. Does this struggle sound all too familiar? If yes, allow me to introduce you to TWP’s Didi Pants, a wide-leg silhouette that looks great on everyone — and my fellow editors can back me up on this statement. (No gatekeeping here!)

Disclaimer: These pants are quite long; therefore, most folks will most likely need to get them altered (unless you’re over 5’9”, that is). But if you’re not worried about paying a visit to your local tailor, then we’d definitely recommend them. On that note, let’s talk perks: One big selling point is the wool twill bottom’s versatility. TZR editors, who all have vastly different styles, put their own stamp on the Didi Pants. Our Newsletter Editor, Samantha Scott, for instance, steered her look in a sporty direction with the help of a baseball jersey. Meanwhile, Senior Social Strategist Maggie Haddad teamed her pair with other wardrobe MVPs, such as a khaki trench coat and a white button-down.

For more styling ideas, check out how team TZR wore these luxe trousers below.

Next-Level Neutrals

Alison Syrett

“So first things first: Unless you are taller than about 5’8” or 5’9”, you will definitely need to get these hemmed. However, I am here to report that all the annoying effort that takes is worth it! The fit of this silhouette, for me, hugged in all the right places but had just enough give in the waistband to feel comfortable when I sat down (even at a desk all day, even after having a giant frittata and fruit plate for breakfast). Because I’m just under 5’5 and short-waisted, I went with a cropped sweater to balance out the super roomy shape of the legs. But while a voluminous top would totally overwhelm my figure with these pants, I think the combo would be amazing on someone with a little more height.” — Alison Syrett, deputy fashion editor, TZR

Cult Classics

Maggie Haddad

“I’ve been leaning into wide-legged pants this season, so I’m loving these trousers. The mid-rise waist is both flattering and comfortable. Since they’re a bit long on me, I paired them with my favorite heeled boots to give myself a few more inches. I kept the rest of my look super simple with a white button-down and my favorite trench coat since we’re in the thick of spring rain.” — Maggie Haddad, senior social media strategist, TZR

So Sporty

Samantha Scott

“I'm generally not a fan of traditional trousers, but this pair was surprisingly comfortable, albeit long in length — I'll definitely be taking them to the tailor. Originally, I considered a monochrome moment, pairing them with a slinky knit one-shoulder sweater, but the rainy weather called for ease and comfort. I wear my beloved Blacks Rule baseball jersey at least once a week. It came from a limited merch run to raise money for Black mutual aid organizations. The loafers add a bit of polish for the office, but the cow print keeps the look fun. It wasn't quite warm enough for a trench coat, so I topped the look with a quilted jacket that can withstand the rain and my go-to purse.” — Samantha Scott, newsletter editor & strategist, BDG

Print Party

Copelyn Bengel

“I love a wide-leg trouser, and these did not disappoint. They have an extremely exaggerated silhouette that I balanced out with an oversized button-down tucked in for more structure. To finish it off I opted for a playful cow print bag, visor shades, and the headwear of the moment: a black fabric headband.” — Copelyn Bengel, accessories editor, BDG

Quirky Cute

Kelsey Stewart

“I’m only 5’2”, so I needed to hem these pants quite a bit (don’t worry, I’m planning on getting them professionally altered soon). To offset the slouchy silhouette and keep it from overwhelming my petite frame, I styled them with a floral form-fitting mesh top. The leather Aritzia blazer wasn’t the most practical choice in the cold, rainy day, but hey, what’s fashion without a few risks? Because I’m one to wear ultra-colorful looks, I went with a pair of statement-making Puma sneakers. Finally, Favorite Daughter’s baseball cap gave the outfit a sporty touch while also keeping my hair dry — a win-win.” — Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR