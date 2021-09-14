Though the fashion set did their best to celebrate NYFW at home over the last year and a half — kitchen photoshoots, mirror selfies, and their personal sidewalk as the streets included — it, of course, wasn’t the same experience the industry has become accustomed to for (many) decades. Besides missing out on seeing clothes move on the runway, street style was gone — and with it, a source of inspiration for many fans, both in the industry and outside of it. Luckily, in-person fashion month has resumed and hopefully has your creative juices flowing once again. Here’s even more exciting news: The best New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 street style is available to shop.

This past week, fashion girls gave their loungewear and slippers a much-needed break and pulled out some seriously chic pieces from their closets. From mixing clashing prints to playing around with bold colors, attendees weren’t afraid to go all out this season. There were also a few trendy items that stole the show — for instance, midriff-revealing bralette tops, crochet pieces, and chunky clogs. And, it wasn’t just high-end designers attendees flocked to — in fact, plenty of affordable contemporary brands were seen all over the streets (see: Miista, & Other Stories, Ganni, The Frankie Shop, Gil Rodriguez). Meaning, everyone has access to the pieces required to be a street-style star.

Ahead, find the shoppable pieces from the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 street style. And take styling notes from these trendsetters while you’re at it.

Jessie Andrews, a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur and model (you probably caught her walking in Bevza), was pictured outside Collina Strada wearing an Aya Muse set and Anine Bing knee-high boots. Add on a leather jacket and tights, and this ensemble can easily be transitioned into the fall.

Kat Collins, Who What Wear’s Editor-In-Chief, made a strong case for an all-white fall look. The EIC strolled into the venue wearing an Isa Boulder Dress and Wandler bag.

Tradesy’s Senior Style Editor Michelle Li has mastered the art of pairing together unexpected pieces, while always making them work. For the shows, the stylist wore a YanYan Knits bralette top, Helmut Lang skirt, By Far bag, and adorable Mary Janes.

This show-goer kept things simple with a Ganni striped dress and strappy sandals. Once it gets chilly out, wear your favorite summery dresses, like the style above, with an oversized blazer and ankle boots.

This attendee dressed down her crochet Monse trench coat with a crop top from the designer and loose green sweats. Copy this look when you don’t have time to change out of your loungewear.

Telsha Anderson, owner and buyer of New York-based concept shop t.a. New York, opted for pieces from her site, specifically a matching set from Julia Heuer. The fashion insider kept things from steering too over the top by finishing off with fairly simple accessories.

A bold pop of color is all you need to make a statement, according to TZR’s Deputy Beauty Editor Hannah Baxter. To do this, she wore a green Rejina Pyo shirt, Holzweiler flowy trousers, Miista boots, and a Wandler bag.

Twins Molly and Reese Blutstein made their way from their hometown Atlanta to attend the shows. Here, Reese decided on a Gil Rodriguez crop top and Justine Clenquet heels.

Shelby Ying Hyde, Market Editor at Harper’s Bazaar, went the same route as Baxter with her bright green The Frankie Shop blouse. The rest of her outfit consisted of wardrobe.NYC biker shorts, a JW PEI checkered bag, and Staud sandals.

Charlotte Groeneveld proves that Khaite’s beloved dresses can serve as maternity wear. The influencer paired hers with pointed black booties and a tote in a similar hue as her dress.

TZR’s Senior Fashion Editor Aemilia Madden headed to Collina Strada wearing a knit top from & Other Stories, Sandro trousers, and Vans sneakers. Consider this the perfect cozy fall outfit to copy.

Rajni Jacques, Global Head of Fashion & Beauty at Snapchat, gave the crochet trend her stamp of approval with a colorful top from The Series NY. As for the rest of her getup, the expert went with a bright orange cardigan wrapped around her waist, loose trousers, and the Ugg + Eckhaus Latta clogs.

Leave it to Chloe King to couple together pieces you would never imagine would look so good together. The fashion insider did this above with a sporty Nike top and elegant Christopher John Rogers skirt.