7 Brands Like COS If You Love Luxe Essentials

If you gravitate towards luxe, yet affordable fashions, you've likely crossed paths with COS more than once. The modern essentials brand has long been a fashion favorite for its curated, considered offering, all of which are built to withstand the test of time. Since its debut in 2007, the brand's whirlwind success has inspired countless others to take up the ethical, functional design space. So, if you're looking for brands like COS that put their own twist on elevated basics, you're in luck — there are scores of similar labels in rotation that fashion girls are picking up, quickly.

Each of the brands are similar in that they're not about new-and-now, It-girl chic — instead, their focus is helping its wearers to build a wardrobe with depth and utility, that's also steeped in casual, timeless elegance. Take, for example, Andrew Coimbra — the ready-to-wear designer's gender-neutral styles are founded on a sense of fluidity that adds to the versatility of each piece. There's also Oak & Fort, whose goal is to make thoughtful pieces, affordably, so that a wider net of consumers can access and enjoy understated luxury.

For the full round-up, read below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Brands Like COS: Brochu Walker

Brochu Walker's mantra is simple: "Conscious luxury with European flair." Focusing on quiet silhouettes made in quality fabrics, the brand yields a repertoire of styles that are rich and discreet all at once.

Brands Like COS: Andrew Coimbra

Andrew Coimbra takes a more artful approach to timeless elegance, its Spring 2021 collection drawing inspiration from '70s artists like Pierrette Bloch and Jean (Hans) Arp.

Brands like COS: LE 17 SEPTEMBRE

This label by blogger-designer Eunhye Shin offers quiet luxury from Seoul, Korea, and it's sold worldwide on Net-A-Porter. Reconciling Korean heritage fashion with modern design, the brand's elegant shapes and styles come in a refined color palette.

Brands like COS: Oak & Fort

Known for its replete arsenal of linen pants and vegan leather bags, Oak & Fort is the one-step retailer that's primed for rounding out your entire wardrobe. The best part? Most-everything is under-$100, making it well worth taking the plunge.

Brands Like COS: AERON

Sourcing luxurious fabrics from Italy, contemporary womenswear brand Aeron interprets Easter European flair through essential styles — be it leather culottes or waffle-knit sweaters.

Brands Like COS: Aliya Wanek

All pieces from Wanek's eponymous label are produced in small batches, by local printmakers and seamstresses who are paid living wages. Each sweater, trouser and jacket is made sustainably, using dead stock or natural fibers at all times.

Brands like COS: Maurie & Eve

Playing more into the feminine side of basics, this womenswear brand's silhouettes are made to move freely with its wearer, carrying a sense of joy through all its cozy knits. Plus, its always-toasty color palette is hard not to indulge in.