As it is every February, the New York weather is dark, dreary, and grey. Inside New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2026 shows, however, it is quite the opposite — color truly reigned supreme. More than that, designers used interesting color blocking as a key styling tool this season, resulting in bright, unexpected combinations that feel super fresh for fall.

Indeed, the multi-tone looks seen across multiple runways served as a standalone statement, thus canceling out the need for too much pattern or embellishments. Designers really pushed the envelope on what colors could be paired together. There was little fear of clashing, but rather an exploration of what beauty emerges when something wrong comes together and makes something so right.

The always-early, off-calendar Marc Jacobs, known for his more dramatic avant-garde silhouettes, took a more pared back approach this season, with A-line pencil skirts and V-neck sweaters, adjacent to ‘90s Prada. Though the silhouettes were more simplistic, Jacobs experimented with a variety of color combinations: deep mustard yellows with bright pink, royal blue with plum purple, mint green with striking gold. Zankov followed a similar path, showcasing a bright blue silk shirt with an olive green maxi skirt, finishing the look with a bright red sweater effortlessly tied around the model’s waist. Ulla Johnson, in the Valentine’s Day spirit, had a brown dress peaking out underneath a baby pink trench coat, complete with red gloves and baby blue shoes. Even Prabal Gurung did his own version, a dusty pink midi gown with an oversized feathered, soft green coat.

Marc Jacobs
Zankov
Prabal Gurung

And that’s not all. Sergio Hudson, a longtime lover of the color-blocking technique really leaned in for the brand’s 10-year anniversary show. Known for his co-ords, an early look consisted of a mustard yellow turtleneck and matching pleated trousers topped with a bright, floor-length turquoise coat. The designer’s stunning finale look was a floor-length gown, consisting of a bright blue corset with black shimmering lace embellishments, blocked with a bright purple skirt.

Sergio Hudson
Coach

Even grungy streetwear at the Coach show dipped into the multi-tonal technique. The skatewear-inspired collection, reflecting its younger consumer base, featured lots of baggy denim, leather, and a plethora of oversized outerwear — with color-blocking incorporated throughout. There was an acid-washed, distressed blue blazer paired with bright red trousers and an orange bag. A blue and white blazer, worn open, was paired with earthy brown shorts.

It’s clear nothing is off-limits this season in regards to color play. The year and seasons ahead are showing a shift to more experimentation and bold moves. The beauty is it’s not too early to give the color-blocking technique a whirl now. Try it and see if it doesn’t give your look an instant refresh.