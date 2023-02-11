(Style)
New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023’s Street Style Is Unmatched
‘Tis the season for incredible looks.
If you’ve never attended NYFW, I’ll let you in on a little secret: The outfit prep is no joke. While looking stylish is, of course, top of mind when getting ready for the jam-packed day, there are a host of other factors one needs to consider. What’s the designer’s aesthetic? Is the forecast calling for snow or, worse, rain? How much walking am I going to do? And believe it or not, some show-goers map out their looks weeks — if not months — leading up to the festivities. All this to say, the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 street style is, as expected, next level; fashion editors, buyers, stylists, and models are pulling out all the stops.
Though show-goers lucked out with the sunny, mild weather on Friday, Feb. 10 (we’re so close to spring, my friends), Saturday, Feb. 11, was quite chilly in the Big Apple. On the upside, the forecast allowed attendees to have fun with layering (not to mention take their chicest jackets out for a spin). Case in point: One adventurous fashion girl wore her trendy mini skirt over a pair of vibrant wide-leg trousers, shown below, while others teamed bold, bright socks with sleek heels. As far as trends go, there was no shortage of right-now looks on the streets of Manhattan. A few standout styles you’ll see everywhere over the next few months? Mary Janes, metallic everything, and rosettes.
Without further ado, feast your eyes on a medley of chic New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 street style looks. And make sure to check back, as the gallery will be updated as the days go on.
Day 1
This show-goer opted for a Daily Paper tee, Telfar tote, and sparkly Mary Janes.
TZR’s Editor-in-Chief Kathy Lee wore a leather blazer, denim midi skirt, and Bottega Veneta bag.
Yes, a cardigan can moonlight as a scarf.
Freelance fashion writer Aemilia Madden went with a graphic midi skirt and polished loafers.
Did you hear? Varsity jackets are poised to be 2023’s It topper.
Another Mary Jane sighting!
BDG’s Vice President of Fashion Tiffany Reid smiles in the coolest frames — ever?
Chef and host of Counter Space Sophia Roe also got the checkered trouser memo, which she wore peeking out from under a flowy dress.
Mini skirts over pants, anyone? (In other words, you can keep your tights at home.)
TZR Founder Rachel Zoe kept warm in an ultra-cuddly coat.
Who What Wear Associate Editor Copelyn Bengel proved two bags are better than one.
Popsugar Fashion Director Jessica Andrews brought out bright, energy-lifting shades.
Who What Wear Editorial Director Lauren Eggertsen made a strong case for red socks and metallic heels.
Don’t be afraid to wear white pants before Memorial Day — all you need is a leather jacket and combat boots to winterize the look.
An eggcellent bag choice.
I said it: Chloe King, fashion market and editorial director of Neiman Marcus, is the queen of maximlism.
Moda Operandi’s Social Media Director Kristen Lam stuck to a neutral color palette.
More to come...