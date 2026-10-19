Though the chatter surrounding fashion month has died down, the runways were once again buzzing in the Big Apple this week, thanks to New York Bridal Fashion Week. Over the past few days, bridal designers — both big and small — debuted their Fall 2027 collections to editors, stylists, and industry insiders. As always, there were a number of recurring trends, some we’ve seen before and others that felt like a breath of fresh air.

It was a memorable NYBFW, with the schedule featuring newcomers and the return of storied fashion houses alike. Among the fresh names were Blue Willow (by Anne Barge), Atelier Arielle (from Ariel Han and Kaia Garland), and Mia Atelier (by Mia Chen). Meanwhile, Vivienne Westwood made its comeback after a few years away.

As for the major themes of the week? Lace, naturally, made an appearance — but perhaps not in the way you might think. The romantic fabric was used in unexpected ways, appearing on form-fitting jackets and long, flowy capes. Designers also upped the volume, debuting no shortage of billowy bridal looks.

Whether you’re recently engaged or simply love looking to bridal collections for future inspiration, discover the top trends from this season’s NYBFW below.

Sheer Romance

(+) Courtesy Of Lein (+) Courtesy Of Ines Di Santo (+) Courtesy Of Blue Willow INFO 1/3

Tulle often conjures up images of ballerina skirts or a Disney princess’ ball gown. In the bridal department, however, the sheer fabric is just the thing to add a little extra intrigue to an already stunning number. This week, Lein showcased a mini dress featuring airy layers of tulle gathered across the bodice and cascading down one side like a cape. Meanwhile, Ines Di Santo and Blue Willow took a more understated approach, incorporating delicate touches of the material around the bust.

Up The Volume

(+) Courtesy Of Vivienne Westwood (+) Courtesy Of Rita Vinieris (+) Courtesy Of Valentini INFO 1/3

Designers cranked up the volume this week, spotlighting a wide range of bold bridal silhouettes — think Vivienne Westwood’s comforter-like shawl, a bubble detail at the waist at Rita Vinieris, and a puffy off-the-shoulder look in Valentini’s collection. From exaggerated proportions to billowing fabrics, these larger-than-life designs are sure to make a bold statement — talk about bringing the drama down the aisle.

Pretty In Pink

(+) Courtesy Of Jane Hill (+) Courtesy Of Pnina Tornai Kleinfeld (+) Courtesy Of Marrow INFO 1/3

It may sound strange to opt out of wearing white on your big day, but times have changed — and so have traditions. These days, it’s not uncommon for brides to don pastels while saying “I do,” and bridal designers are betting big on light pink for Fall 2027. Some leaned into romantic rose hues, while others favored soft, muted blush tones. Whichever shade speaks to you, let the gown do all the talking by keeping jewelry to a minimum.

A Little Something Extra

(+) Courtesy Of Elie Saab (+) Courtesy Of Francesca Miranda (+) Courtesy Of Rita Vinieris INFO 1/3

Sometimes, the smallest details make the biggest impact. Case in point: The barely-there trimmings spotted at NYBFW this week. Rather than relying on elaborate lace or heavy beading, designers like Elie Saab, Francesca Miranda, and Rita Vinieris incorporated dainty accents along the neckline, from wispy lace to hints of shimmer. The result? Just the right amount of visual interest without overwhelming the dress.

Lace 2.0

(+) Courtesy Of Jaclyn Whyte (+) Courtesy Of Cinq (+) Courtesy Of Nadia Manjarrez INFO 1/3

Sure, lace at NYBFW is practically a given. This time around, though, designers took an untraditional approach to the romantic fabric. For instance, Cinq debuted a structured lace jacket and matching midi skirt, while Nadia Manjarrez showcased a long lace cape layered over a matching floor-sweeping gown. And then there was Jaclyn Whyte’s Victorian-inspired, high-neck lace gown with flutter sleeves.