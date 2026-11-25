It wasn’t until I moved to Los Angeles that I started dipping my toes (literally) into wearing heels. Still, despite spending more time behind the wheel these days, nine times out of 10, you’ll find me in flats — and this holiday season will be no exception. Fortunately, many of the season’s top flat shoe trends are practically made for festive parties.

I’m a firm believer that shoes can make or break an outfit, and this season, some footwear designs are the look. Take novelty flats, for instance. Much like novelty bags, these shoes are the main character, whether adorned with a swan motif (hello, Loeffler Randall) or fringe accents (looking at you, Reformation). On the other hand, if you don’t want your shoes competing with your holiday ensemble, plenty of the season’s trends will complement it without stealing its thunder. Metallic ballet flats, be they silver, gold, or a bold color, add just the right amount of shine without overpowering your outfit.

And these are just a few of the flat shoe trends you can expect to see this holiday season. Ahead, discover the five styles I’m eyeing for the festivities. (Something tells me I’ll be wearing them well into the new year.)

Novelty

Let your shoes do all the talking this holiday season by slipping into a pair of novelty flats. Loeffler Randall’s swan-adorned iteration is delightfully unexpected and sure to be a conversation starter at any festive gathering. For something a bit dressier, consider a gold silk jacquard style, which will lend an extra dose of glamour to even the simplest holiday ensemble.

Furry

Don’t want to swap your house slippers for outdoor shoes? Thanks to the season’s furry flats trend, you technically don’t have to. Offering the same cozy appeal as your at-home slip-ons, the silhouette has received a high-fashion makeover this winter, with brands incorporating luxe suede and sleek leather into their designs.

Pony Hair

Over the past year, pony hair accessories have made waves. Most recently, the tactile material has been cropping up on flats, just in time for holiday get-togethers. Resale platform eBay has even reported that searches for “pony hair ballet flats” have jumped over 190% year-over-year from September 2025 to September 2026. The textured shoes infuse any festive ensemble with a bit of dimension, be it a sequin top and jeans or a slinky slip dress. Go bold with an animal print pair or take a more understated approach with a solid black or brown style.

Metallic

If flashy sequins feel too over-the-top for your style, metallic flats offer a more understated way to shine. Gold and silver pairs are classic choices, but don’t overlook a playful pop of color, like burgundy or purple. Regardless of which shade you choose, you’ll make a statement from the ground up.

Velvet

Velvet is synonymous with winter, and flats rendered in the plush material will feel right at home at a holiday party. What’s more, there’s no shortage of silhouettes to choose from, ranging from Mary Janes and classic ballet flats to mules. For added visual intrigue, juxtapose the shoes with another seasonal texture, like suede or tweed.