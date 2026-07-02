Chalk it up to the pandemic, but wedding traditions have changed dramatically over the past few years. In fact, many couples have pivoted from large-scale ceremonies to more intimate affairs. Destination weddings have also become increasingly common. And it’s not just the events themselves that are evolving — the way women shop for bridal looks has shifted, too, according to former Vogue editor-turned-bridal stylist Anny Choi.

To streamline the process, Choi — who launched her styling studio Anny Choi Brides in 2023 — has teamed up with AI shopping platform Daydream. One of her favorite features is its ability to narrow down a search. “On a lot of these e-commerce sites, you end up scrolling endlessly, whereas on Daydream, you can get a little more specific,” she explains, noting that users can filter by brand, price range, silhouette, and more. The site has taken things one step further with its new Style Passport feature, which tracks users’ search behavior, shopping preferences, sources of inspiration, and favorite brands to deliver more tailored recommendations.

The ease of the site is especially helpful as brides are increasingly shopping for more than just one wedding-day dress. Instead, many are curating wardrobes for an entire weekend of festivities. Take Dua Lipa, for example, who recently debuted bridal looks from Schiaparelli, Bottega Veneta, Chloé, and Chanel Haute Couture over the course of just a few days. “They’re shopping for everything from their bridal shower and bachelorette looks to their getting-ready outfit and day-after brunch,” adds Choi.

When it comes to bridal shopping, Choi points to five emerging ways brides are selecting their looks.

Vintage

With the recent boom in the vintage market, it makes sense that brides are turning to pre-loved dresses for their big day. The biggest draw? Individuality. “There are people who don’t want to wear something that everyone can go on Net-a-Porter and buy; this is a way to ensure you have a one-of-a-kind dress,” says Choi. Meanwhile, for those concerned about sustainability, opting for a secondhand gown is also a more eco-conscious route. Look to beloved vintage retailers such as Tab Vintage and Happy Isles for archival bridal looks.

Color

Gone are the days when white was the only option for your wedding day. Now, Choi is increasingly seeing brides-to-be embrace color. “They want to stand out — it doesn’t feel so cookie-cutter traditional anymore,” she notes. For a subtle way to incorporate color, some brides are adding blue sashes to a white gown, according to the expert. Others, however, are ditching white altogether in favor of hues like black and baby blue. Beyond colors, some are gravitating toward romantic prints like florals, she adds. And it’s not just the ceremony look that’s evolving. “The feedback I get a lot is that many brides don't want to wear a white dress five times,” Choi says. “They want to have fun with fashion and wear their favorite color.”

Non-Bridal Brands

Last month, Choi hosted a pop-up in New York City featuring labels that aren’t exclusively bridal brands. “A lot of these younger ready-to-wear designers are incorporating white into their collections and creating bridal-exclusive pieces, which I’m very excited about,” she shares. Among the industry-favorite names Choi is turning to for bridal looks are Colleen Allen, Christopher John Rogers, Batsheva, and Rosie Assoulin, all of which are bringing something new to the table when it comes to bridal design. That said, she’s not abandoning bridal powerhouses like Danielle Frankel and Wiederhoeft anytime soon.

Versatility

Choi reports an uptick in women prioritizing versatility when shopping for wedding looks. A removable bolero, for instance, has become especially popular, instantly transforming a look while adding warmth in colder climates. Separates are gaining traction, too, as they allow brides to easily swap, say, a long skirt for a miniskirt or shorts for the after-party. And because women are purchasing more outfits for their wedding weekend, they’re favoring pieces that can be worn long after the festivities.