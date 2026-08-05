Over the past year, fashion’s unofficial motto has seemed to be the more outlandish the shoe, the better. Fashion writer and critic Mandy Lee — better known as @oldloserinbrooklyn on Instagram— even coined the term “freaky footwear” to describe the phenomenon. Just look to Tory Burch’s pierced pumps or Simone Rocha’s chunky, crystal-embellished Crocs. Designers have continued pushing footwear into increasingly unexpected territory. Enter the naked shoe. Not for the faint of heart, the barely-there trend leaves your toes — or, in some cases, nearly your entire foot — on full display. Think of it as footwear’s take on the naked dress look.

Chanel has been leading the charge on the trend, sending toe-baring styles down the runway during its Cruise 2027 show at the end of April. The brand’s stop-you-in-your-tracks design — created by the genius that is Matthieu Blazy — blurred the line between a shoe and going barefoot, featuring a leather heel counter and wispy wraparound ties that left nearly the entire foot exposed. Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello also took a stab at the trend, albeit in an entirely different way. For the house’s Spring/Summer 2027 menswear collection, the creative director unveiled a see-through square-toe flat boasting a translucent PVC upper, black leather trim, and delicate lace-up ties (see here).

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According to fashion writer and creative strategist Maite Aramayo, who is behind the newsletter Sugarlesscoat, these labels aren’t simply designing provocative shoes — they’re using the nearly barefoot silhouette to explore broader ideas, leaving the symbolism open to interpretation. “They’re both very historical houses, so they’re allowed to play with things like barefoot ambiguous symbolism because it could mean a lot of things,” she says about Chanel and Saint Laurent. Aramayo wonders whether the designs speak to naturalism, vulnerability, or something else entirely. “That ambiguity is what makes this experiment powerful and interesting in the end.”

Meanwhile, fashion critic Nicky Campbell believes social media is partly to blame for the trend. “They’re such a polarizing piece that they get so much attention online, and with so many brands jumping in on the trend, I think people want to try it out for themselves,” he tells TZR. Campbell also sees the trend as a reflection of fashion's newfound love of gag pieces — items that are intentionally impractical and, as he puts it, sort of comical. “They’re not necessarily practical, but they’re a conversation starter. I think fashion is embracing fun and having a sense of humor again, and people want in on the joke.”

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Whether you see the trend as tongue-in-cheek or not, celebrities have been quick to lean into it beyond the runway. Anya Taylor-Joy, for instance, attended Miley Cyrus’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Aquazzura’s So Nude sandals, which featured transparent straps that made the shoes nearly disappear. At this year’s Met Gala, Rihanna took a different approach, wearing jeweled toe-ring sandals that exposed the rest of her foot.

Sure, you can tap into the trend with a pair of mesh ballet flats or PVC sandals — but if you're feeling bold, push the envelope with one of Chanel’s or Saint Laurent’s nearly barefoot designs. Either way, the dogs are out this summer.