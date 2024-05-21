Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Clad in the latest pieces from designers, models always look sensational on the catwalks — no one can argue that. However, there’s also something so captivating about their street style ensembles — you know, when they’re on a coffee run or shopping around town in, say, a fitted babydoll tee and slouchy trousers combo. Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, and Kendall Jenner have, of course, mastered this sought-after model off-duty aesthetic. But, ICYMI, there’s another name giving these long-time style muses a run for their money: Dutch model Jill Kortleve, a fixture in Chanel, Mugler, and Alexander McQueen’s shows.

Perhaps you’ve come across Kortleve’s Instagram page @jilla.tequila where she documents her adventures near and far — the New Yorker is often in Los Angeles, Paris, and her former city, Amsterdam — wearing looks that can really only be described as cool. Though, given her busy schedule, there’s also a practical element to her outfits. In fact, the 30-year-old, who made her runway debut at Alexander McQueen’s Spring/Summer 2019 show, says when she leaves the house, there’s a good chance she won’t return until later in the evening. “So, for me, it’s very important that what I wear is appropriate when I’m roaming around the city, but also if I end up in a restaurant having dinner with my friends.”

Her tried-and-true outfit formula in question? A breezy little dress styled with sleek ballerina flats and fun earrings. “I just make sure I take a sweater or a trench coat with me because, in Amsterdam, we never know what the evening is going to be like,” the model, who still spends a lot of time in the area, explains. “It’s such an effortless and timeless look that could work whenever, wherever.” And when she’s soaking up the sun in a tropical, far-flung destination? Kortleve reaches for a Victoria’s Secret organza slip. “It’s a standout dress that’s easy to throw on and accessorize, and it can be taken from the beach to dinner,” she says about the slinky number, which she donned while fronting the brand’s Hot Summer Days & Nights campaign.

Zora Silche

If you’re feeling inspired by the model’s easy yet cute everyday style, shop her wardrobe essentials and favorite brands ahead.