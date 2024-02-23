Between the mouthwatering homemade pasta and picturesque Sistine Chapel, it’s no wonder Italy is a tourist magnet. But these aren’t the only reasons folks are drawn to the country, at least not for fashion girls. Twice a year, Milan welcomes locals and style enthusiasts around the world for its fashion week, where legendary labels like Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Versace show. And now that the Fall/Winter 2024 festivities have begun, the city is exploding with impeccable street style looks, too.

On the third stop of the fashion month tour, attendees are especially loyal to the houses presenting, meaning they often turn up to the designers’ shows wearing its latest silhouettes from head to toe. At Diesel, for example, many guests showed their support by opting for the Italian brand’s cool, edgy looks, including its viral 1DR bags, unique belt miniskirts, and super-distressed dresses. Then, later in the day, fashion girls darted over to the Fendi show dressed in the brand’s colorblock outerwear and knits, and tailored separates, many carrying the timeless Peekaboo bag.

Below, keep scrolling for the best street style moments at MFW thus far. We still have days to go, so check back on this post for more exceptional looks.

Day 1

WWD/Getty Images

Here’s photographic proof that statement belt is a solid solution for upgrading your tee and jeans combo.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Make your leg-baring miniskirt apt for the cold weather with the help of a leather trench, like this colorblock style from Fendi.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Recreate this all-leather look when you don’t know what to wear between seasons.

WWD/Getty Images

If you start noticing distressed dresses having a moment, blame it on the crowd outside the Diesel show.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

These street style stars coordinated their olive green Diesel looks to see the brand’s latest collection (and nailed it, we might add).

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Structured bags have been taking a back seat in favor of soft, slouchy silhouettes this season, and this guest picked just the right one to contrast her maxi coat.

WWD/Getty Images

Since winter is almost over, get the most out of your cold-weather pieces while you can. Perhaps you might take cues from this guest, who pulled out a fur-trimmed cardigan for the shows.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

If you’re ready to start dressing for spring, go for a coat and boots in a fresh powder blue shade.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

A baseball hat and furry slides is a duo we never knew we needed to try — until now.